Blast from the past: McCarthy double sends Bafana into Afcon final

Benni McCarthy netted twice to help South Africa to a 2-1 over the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final in Burkina Faso.

1931 — The fifth and final Test between South Africa and England at Kingsmead ends in a draw, with the hosts winning the series 1-0.

1964 — South Africa and New Zealand draw the first four-day Test in Wellington, with the hosts six wickets down and still 130 runs short of the target.

1972 — Lorna Ward, one of only three survivors from the South African women’s previous Test 11 years earlier, takes five wickets for 47 runs on the first day of the first Test against New Zealand at Newlands. The Kiwis, after collapsing from 128/1 to 199/9, recovered to 251 all out in their first innings.

1996 — Gary Kirsten scores 38 and Jonty Rhodes 37 as the Proteas, on 230, beat England by 78 runs in a World Cup match in Rawalpindi.

1998 — Benni McCarthy scores twice as Bafana Bafana beat the Democratic Republic of the Congo and secure their second straight spot in an Africa Cup of Nations final. Substitute Keve Bembuana gave the DRC the lead in the 48th minute, but McCarthy equalised in the 60th minute, then finally gave South Africa the lead in the 23rd minute of extra time.

2001 — Phil Masinga and the man who substituted him, Siyabonga Nomvethe, score as Bafana Bafana beat Malawi 2-1 in a World Cup qualifying match in Blantyre. Masinga netted in the 25th minute and Nomvethe in the 81st before Patrick Mabedi clawed one back for the hosts in the 84th.

2004 — Jacques Rudolph scores an unbeaten 70 as the Proteas fail to defend their 259/7, losing to New Zealand in the fourth ODI in Dunedin by six wickets to drop to 1-3 in the six-match series.

2005 — Adam Bacher, Graeme Smith and Jacques Rudolph score half-centuries as the Proteas make 301/7 before beating Zimbabwe by 165 runs in the first ODI at the Wanderers. Andrew Hall took 3/29 and Makhaya Ntini 3/42.

2006 — Isaac Hlatshwayo makes the first defence of his marginal IBO lightweight title when he outpoints Aldo Rios of Argentina over 12 rounds at Carnival City.

2008 — South Africa lose five wickets reaching the 205-run target to beat Bangladesh in the first Test in Mirpur.

2011 — LJ van Zyl runs 47.66 sec in Pretoria to break the 47.81 South African 400m hurdles record that Llewellyn Herbert set winning Olympic bronze at the Sydney Games in 2000. Van Zyl equalled his time again in international competition three months later. That remained the best time in the world that year, but he had to settle for a bronze medal at the world championships later that year. Van Zyl also picked up a silver in the 4x400m relay.

2012 — Captain AB de Villiers scores an unbeaten 106 and Faf du Plessis 66 not out to steer the Proteas to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI in Wellington, reaching the 254-run target with 28 balls remaining.

2017 — AB de Villiers scores 85 as the Proteas total 271/8 before bowling out New Zealand to win the third ODI in Wellington by 159 runs.

2022 — Sarel Erwee scores 108 on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.