Dean Burmester putts his way to four-way share of SA Open lead

A golfer lines up his putt on the 18th green, next to the small lake, while others walk towards the 10th fairway during the first round of the SA Open at the Stellenbosch golf club on Thursday.

Dean Burmester rode a red-hot putter around a treacherous but vibey Stellenbosch Golf Club layout to share the first-round lead of the SA Open on a five-under-par 65 with an Englishman, a Spaniard and a Finn.

And they’ll all tell you the gusting wind and the thick clumps of rough that ambushed errant shots were no joke.

Burmester, who won the 2023 edition of this event, summed up the rough in one sentence. “I wouldn’t wish this on any amateur golfer.”

He fired in seven birdies to limit the damage of two bogeys on a day on which only two golfers avoided dropped shots.

One was co-leader Oliver Lindell of Finland and the other was Thriston Lawrence, the 2022 SA Open champion, who carded two birdies in a tame round of 68.

Alejandro Del Ray of Spain and Briton Joe Dean each had one bogey in their rounds of 65, which equalled the course record.

Herman Loubser, Johannes Veerman of the US, Italian Francesco Laporta and Nathan Kimsey of England were one shot behind on four under. Eight were another stroke further back, including newly crowned Magical Kenya Open champion Casey Jarvis, former PGA Tour combatant Dylan Frittelli and Haydn Porteous, the 2016 Joburg Open titleholder.

“Any time you can shoot a 65 on any golf course is good,” Burmester said afterwards. “And when it’s around a place like this with the rough up the way it is, I’m very proud of the way I hung tough and I made a lot of putts, so hopefully I can do that over the next three days.

“It’s tricky, man. They added 15 new tee boxes in length and there’s patches of rough there. If you find the wrong patch of rough there, it’s literally a 30-yards chip out.

“Luckily, my game is either hit it on the fairway or hit it very far offline, so that bodes well for me on a golf course like this.

“But ja, it was tricky too with the wind,” he added, saying it had gusted up to 40km/h. “It was really about timing your shots and making sure you know you missed in the right places.”

The key for Burmester, however, was his putting.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m leading the putting stats after a day like that. There were a lot of ones on my putting stats for sure,” said the 36-year-old, who battled on the greens in his first event of the year, the LIV season-opener in Riyadh earlier this month

“I struggled a little bit there … and then I got to Australia [for the second LIV event] and I improved every day with the putter. And then today, I just felt really comfortable.”

But Burmester warned that the Stellenbosch greens were going to become more challenging deeper into the tournament.

“The greens started to firm up towards the end of the day and that wind’s going to dry them out. When you’ve got poa annua [a type of grass] greens that dry out, they do tend to get a little bumpy and fast, so downhill putts become difficult. It’ll all be about where you place your golf ball on the greens and managing your way around a beautiful golf course.”

Burmester, familiar with the fiesta atmosphere of LIV golf, was impressed with the crowds he encountered around the course — more than 30,000 tickets were sold for this event.

“What a Thursday. I’ve never experienced the South African Open on a Thursday like this, let alone any other event on home soil. So, you know, kudos to Cape Town and Stellenbosch and Paarl and all the areas around, everyone coming out.

“The [applause] and stuff leading on to the green, you normally get that on a Sunday.”

Isaacson is in Stellenbosch at the invitation of the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour.