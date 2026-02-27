Blast from the past: De Villiers wallops whirlwind 162 to help thrash Windies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AB de Villiers hits out during South Africa's 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match against the West Indies at Sydney Cricket Ground.

1965 — Joe “Axe Killer” Ngidi beats former world champion Joe Brown of the US on points over 10 rounds at Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. “Old Bones” Brown, the world lightweight champion from 1956 to 1962, fought in South Africa on several occasions and faced other local stars including Levi Madi and Enoch Nhlapo.

1967 — Graeme Pollock, resuming on 67, makes 105 on his birthday to lift South Africa to 276 in the fifth and final Test against Australia at St George’s Park, a first-innings lead of 103.

1970 — Anthony “Blue Jaguar” Morodi dethrones Enoch “Schoolboy” Nhlapo at the Orlando stadium, winning the black South African lightweight title on points over 12 rounds. This was the first of two bouts between the pair, who boast the highest number of triumphs in South African boxing. When Nhlapo retired he had 100 professional wins, the most of any South African. Morodi is second on the all-time list with 95 victories.

1991 — Welcome Ncita makes the fifth defence of his IBF junior-featherweight crown, outpointing Jose “Sugar Baby” Rojas of Colombia in St Vincent, Italy.

1999 — Gary Kirsten makes an unbeaten 109 on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland.

1999 — Bafana Bafana thrash Gabon 4-1 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at Odi Stadium in Pretoria to move to the top of their group. Aaron Mokoena, who would go on to win more South African caps than any other player, made his debut in defence alongside Lucas Radebe and Mark Fish. John Moeti scored in the first half with Phil Masinga, Shaun Bartlett and Benni McCarthy netting in the second stanza. Theodore Nzue scored for Gabon.

1999 — Masibulele “Hawk” Makepula makes the first defence of his marginal WBU junior-flyweight title by outpointing Lorenzo Trejo of Mexico over 12 rounds in London. On the same bill, former IBF lightweight champion Phillip Holiday is beaten over 12 rounds by WBU champion Colin Dunne of England.

2003 — Boeta Dippenaar scores 80 as the Proteas, defending 254/8, beat Canada by 118 runs in a World Cup match in East London.

2005 — Katlego Mphela scores in the first half as Bafana Bafana beat Mauritius 1-0 in their Cosafa Cup Group A decider in Curepipe.

2005 — Graeme Smith scores 117 as the Proteas post 329/6 on their way to beating Zimbabwe by 131 runs in the second ODI at Kingsmead.

2010 — Hekkie Budler wins the first of his world titles when he gets the decision over Juanito Rubillar of the Philippines to claim the marginal IBO’s vacant junior-flyweight title at Emperors Palace.

2010 — Jacques Kallis scores an unbeaten 104 and AB de Villiers 102 not out as the Proteas, making 365/2, beat India by 90 runs in the third and final ODI in Ahmedabad their only win of the series.

2013 — Hekkie Budler makes the second defence of his marginal IBO strawweight title when he outpoints Renan Trongco of the Philippines at Emperors Palace.

2015 — Batting at number five, AB de Villiers clobbers West Indian bowlers to score 162 from 66 balls at a World Cup pool match in Sydney. South Africa scored 408/5 and bowled out their opponents for 151 for a 257-run victory, South Africa’s largest margin in terms of runs to date.

2016 — Trisha Chetty makes 51 as the South African women are dismissed for 175 to lose the second ODI against West Indies in East London by 57 runs.

2022 — Kagiso Rabada takes 5/60 to help the Proteas bowl out New Zealand for 293 in the second Test in Christchurch for a first-innings lead of 71 runs.