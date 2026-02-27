Francesco Laporta takes advantage of windless morning to take SA Open lead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Francesco Laporta, seen here in Madrid last year, took the second-round lead of the SA Open at Stellenbosch on Friday.

Italian Francesco Laporta sailed under the wind to take the second-round lead of the Investec South African Open at the Stellenbosch golf club on Friday morning.

The wind played a major role, staying away for most of the morning field before picking up to make the later starters sweat.

The 35-year-old Laporta, who is still seeking his first win on the DP World Tour, fired a six-under-par 64 to move to 10 under overall, one shot ahead of Englishman Nathan Kimsey.

Co-overnight leader Dean Burmester went around in 67 to move to eight under while Hennie du Plessis crafted a seven-under-par 63 course record to boost his standing to seven under, alongside Joe Dean of England and Herman Loubser.

Apart from Loubser, all these players enjoyed early tee offs, playing in calm conditions before the wind picked up in the late morning.

“Yesterday afternoon was tricky, but I hit the ball great,” said Laporta, who lived in Johannesburg for six years.

“And this morning it was feeling so good to not have any wind for 10 holes … obviously when you play without the wind compared to yesterday, everything looks a bit easier, a bit wider. I really take advantage of that.”

Du Plessis carded 10 birdies and three bogeys to move into contention. “I was very disappointed after yesterday — I had a lot of birdies and the way I finished wasn’t great — so to follow up with a nice low score today was very rewarding,” said the player, who ended level par in the first round despite knocking in five birdies.

“I drove it well, which you need to do on this golf course, and I think I hit about five shots within four feet, so that helps as well. My wedge play, iron play, is actually very good.”

Du Plessis had little sympathy for the later starters. “Yesterday I played in a full-club wind so I think the guys are going to get our medicine from yesterday.”

Former champion Thriston Lawrence was among the casualties.

Jayden Schaper made it through, but he had to be content to be on one under par after shooting a one-over 71.

Casey Jarvis worked hard for his 68 that lifted him to five under overall, as did Loubser, who went around in 67.

Burmester didn’t capitalise on the morning conditions as he would have liked, managing three birdies in his 67.

“Considering how good the conditions were this morning, the course was really gettable and unfortunately I just didn’t have my good stuff.

“I’m proud of what I did yesterday, but I’m also proud of the way I hung in there today. The driver misbehaved quite a bit today, so you know I managed to make quite a few good pars in there and kept the ball running. But bogey free, considering where I hit it on this golf course, is a bonus …

“I missed a couple of putts coming in which could have made it a special day, but I probably deserve the score I got. Actually, it’s probably a bit better than I deserve.”

Isaacson is in Stellenbosch at the invitation of the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour