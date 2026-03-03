How Golden Gloves’ manoeuvring delivered Siyakholwa Kuse’s shot at glory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siyakholwa Kuse, right, and Melvin Jerusalem ahead of their first fight in Manila. They will face off again in Johannesburg in May.

The stunning deal securing an immediate rematch for Mdantsane boxer Siyakholwa Kuse against WBC mini-flyweight champion Melvin Jerusalem was due to shrewd plotting by Golden Glove Promotions behind the scenes.

This was revealed by Golden Gloves director Nivi Grogor after the announcement that Kuse and Filipino fighter Jerusalem will meet again at Emperors Palace on May 16.

While Kuse fighting for the WBC-sanctioned bout was never in doubt as the Mexico-based body had already mandated him to contest for its title eliminator against another Filipino, Joey Canoy, on March 28, getting a direct shot at Jerusalem’s belt seven months after their first fight is due to a shrewd move by Golden Gloves boss Rodney Berman.

Kuse dropped a razor-thin unanimous decision to Jerusalem in their fight, which was pivotal in the Thrilla in Manila 50th celebrations in October when the boxer from Mdantsane in KuGompo City faded in the championship rounds after dominating earlier.

His bold stand convinced the WBC to keep him in the second spot in the ratings after top-rated Canoy.

Boxing, though, is often described as being tantamount to a game of chess. Jerusalem’s scheduled unification clash against WBO, WBA and Ring champion Oscar Collazo scheduled for March 14 fizzled out, leaving the Puerto Rican opting to defend his crown against Mexican Jesus Haro on the same date.

Jerusalem was suddenly left without an opponent, with financial constraints, rendering him unable to defend his crown at home.

“Rodney Berman pounced on the opportunity to broker a deal to convince Jerusalem to come to the country for the rematch,” Grogor said.

With their first fight in Manila steeped in history, the rematch will also add to the annals. Kuse will become only the second South African boxer to contest for the WBC at home after the late Dingaan Thobela’s dramatic 12th-round stoppage upset victory over Englishman Glenn Catley to claim the super middleweight title in 2000.

Thobela was the second South African boxer to win the WBC belt after Thulani “Sugarboy” Malinga achieved the feat by beating another Englishman, Nigel Benn, in 1996.

With the odds now favouring him owing to the home-ground advantage, Kuse stands on the verge of becoming the first Eastern Cape boxer to win the belt.

Grogor, who recently became a Golden Gloves director after buying the company, said the promoters worked tirelessly to give Kuse the big opportunity.

This is a massive opportunity for Kuse as he joins a select few SA boxers to contest for this coveted belt at home. — Golden Gloves director Nivi Grogor

“This is a massive opportunity for Kuse as he joins a select few South African boxers to contest for this coveted belt at home,” she said.

“For him to be mentioned alongside Dingaan Thobela and Malinga is massive for him and we cannot be prouder for pulling off this momentous feat for him.”

Kuse, whose Cinderella story of beating drug addiction to turn his boxing career around is fit for a documentary, is one of the few Eastern Cape boxers to flourish since he defected from East London to Johannesburg less than two years ago.

While leaving Mlandeli Tengimfene’s management and training home was frowned upon, his world title dream is on the cusp of being fulfilled.

Trainer Manny Fernandes, who works with Kuse at the Brian Mitchell Academy, said the fighter will grab the second world title opportunity with both hands.

“The first fight was close and there are some who felt Kuse deserved the decision, so though Jerusalem is experienced, we are confident Kuse will be the new champion,” he said.

