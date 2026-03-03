IN PICS | New KZN boxing champ lights up Fists of Thunder tournament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sithembiso Maduna lands a powerful left punch on Tholumusa 'Mfundisi' Ngema during their fight at AP Portuguese Hall in Glenmore, Durban.

Boxing fans were treated to a spectacular display of skill and determination at the Fists of Thunder tournament held at AP Portuguese Hall in Glenmore, Durban.

Sithembiso Maduna fought Tholumusa Ngema, affectionately known as Mfundisi, in a highly anticipated bout.

The event, under the banner of Siyathaba Boxing Promotions in association with the KwaZulu-Natal department of sports, arts and culture, saw seven boxers battle it out for victory, leaving the ring bruised but triumphant.

Sinothile Mbambo and Nolwazi Vilakazi face off, with Mbambo securing victory via TKO. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The tournament featured two technical knockouts (TKOs) and included a women’s bout.

Lindani Duba went toe-to-toe with Anele Gcwabaza. Duba appeared perplexed when Gcwabaza, who he had just beaten, jumped on his back as a way of congratulating him.

Akhili Sikhosana went up against Khumbulani Mdletshe and Siphesihle Nkomo against Cebelihle Mpanza.

Lindani Duba appears perplexed as Anele Gcwabaza jumps on his back after Duba's victory. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The highlight of the day was KwaZulu-Natal’s newly crowned featherweight boxing champion, Sithembiso Maduna, who delivered a calculated and determined performance to secure the title.

Maduna, ranked No 9 nationally, is looking to climb higher after the provincial triumph.

Last October he secured a victory against Khanyisani Mbokazi via a split decision in a junior lightweight fight as part of the Tap Tap Makhathini Sports 6th Boxing Series.

Sithembiso Maduna was crowned KwaZulu-Natal champion after defeating Tholumusa 'Mfundisi' Ngema. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Coach Sanele Mthalane, who has worked closely with Maduna, praised his fighter’s discipline and growth.

“I expected this win because our preparation started after the victory against Mbokazi. I reminded Maduna to use his reach and focus on his stiff jab, which we honed in training. It paid off. This championship gives us confidence to target the South African championship next,” said Mthalane.