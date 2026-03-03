Promoter boss Xaka applauds SABC’s role in helping revive boxing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The revived appetite by the SABC for live broadcasts of boxing has been applauded by the chair of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA), Sandile Xaka.

“Their initiative will certainly assist us when we knock at the doors of sponsors,” said Xaka, who made a reference to Joeleen Mahanyetsa’s maiden tournament at the iconic Eyethu Theatre in Mofolo, Soweto in December. That well-organised event included a fashion show.

“SABC’s radio stations were also part of the broadcast on that evening,” said Xaka, who was among Mahanyetsa’s guests.



He mentioned two other events that were organised by Terry Anne Hart at Silverlake Farm in Pretoria:

The first took place in November, where Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira won the SA junior-lightweight belt.

In her second tournament last weekend, four-fight novice Sibulele “Lova” Soboois won the WBO Africa flyweight title with ease from ring veteran Smangele “Smash” Hadebe on points in the main bout.

“Boxing has long depended on television for its financial health,” Xaka said. “But the nature of that relationship is changing rapidly from traditional pay-per-view to streaming.”

Live boxing on traditional, free-to-air national television has declined, with many tournaments moving to, or being recorded for, later viewing.

“I see a revived appetite from the SABC and I sincerely hope they spread it across all promoters in the country. That will surely play a pivotal role in the revival of the sport and also help in building the profiles of boxers for them to be known and appreciated the same way as the stars of yesteryear.”

The likes of Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela, Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala, Paul “Ditau” Molefyane and Welcome “The Hawk” Ncita became popular through live television broadcasts, he added.

