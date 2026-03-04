Blast from the past: Heyns sets her first of 14 world records in Durban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Penny Heyns sets a world record, clocking 1 min 07.46 sec in the 100m breaststroke at the SA Olympic trials in Durban in 1996.

1896 — Skipper Barberton Halliwell top-scores with 41 as South Africa are bowled out for 134 by England to lose the second Test at Old Wanderers by an innings and 197 runs and slip to an irreparable 0-2 in the three-match series.

1911 — Reggie Schwarz finishes with 6/47 as South Africa bowl out Australia for 364 in the fifth and final Test in Sydney.

1932 — Spinner Quintin McMillan takes five wickets as South Africa bowl out New Zealand for 364 in the second and final Test in Wellington.

1958 — South Africa are bowled out for 144, with Chris Burger top-scoring on 37 not out, before Australia race to an eight-wicket victory in the fifth and final Test at St George’s Park to win the series 3-0.

1971 — Lee McGregor wins the 200m backstroke title for his fifth crown of the South African swimming championships at Newlands, becoming the most successful male swimmer at the national gala. The all-time record of six was set by Karen Muir two years earlier.

1986 — Gerrie Coetzee takes on young British heavyweight hope Frank Bruno at Wembley in London and gets blown out in the first round, losing his status as a world title contender. Coetzee had been hoping to get another shot at the WBA crown he had lost in December 1984 on a controversial eighth-round knockout.

1995 — Vuyani Bungu makes the second defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title, beating Mohammad Nurhuda of Indonesia on points at the Carousel casino.

1996 — Penny Heyns sets the first of her 14 world records, clocking 1 min 07.46 sec in the 100m breaststroke at the South African Olympic trials in Durban. She would win Olympic gold in the 100m and 200m at the Atlanta Games later that year, becoming the only woman to win the breaststroke double.

1997 — The Proteas slump to 130 all out as they lose the first Test against Australia at the Wanderers by an innings and 196 runs.

2005 — Skipper Graeme Smith scores 121 before South Africa declare their first innings on 340/3 in the first Test against Zimbabwe at Newlands.

2016 — David Miller scores an unbeaten 53 off 35 balls as the Proteas, needing 158, beat Australia by three wickets in the first T20 at Kingsmead. Imran Tahir took 3/21.

2016 — Shabnim Ismail takes 3/12 as the South African women limit West Indies to 114/6 to win the first T20 at Kingsmead by 11 runs.

2017 — Faf du Plessis scores an unbeaten 51 and David Miller 45 not out as the Proteas chase down the 150-run target to beat New Zealand by six wickets in the final ODI in Auckland and win the series 3-2.

2018 — Aiden Markram makes 143 in a vain bid to keep South Africa alive in the first Test against Australia at Kingsmead.

2020 — Lungi Ngidi takes 6/58 and Janneman Malan scores an unbeaten 129 as the Proteas beat Australia by six wickets in the second ODI in Bloemfontein for an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.