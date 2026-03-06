Akani Simbine promises ‘world-class’ event in Pretoria as he adds meet director cap to his collection

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Akani Simbine speaks at the launch of the Simbine Classic in Pretoria next month.

Sprint star Akani Simbine on Friday vowed to bring global stars to South Africa for his inaugural Simbine Classic set for Pretoria on April 28.

The meet, with a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver grading, will be the highest-rated track and field event seen in South Africa since the international governing body introduced its multi-tiered classification system.

Simbine is the director of the meet, but he will also compete in the 100m. “It’s going to be a world-class event,” he said at the launch on Friday afternoon, adding he had been using his contacts with athletes around the world.

The Olympic 4x100m relay silver medallist said he was also looking to entice sprinters who were headed to the World Relays in Gaborone, Botswana, on May 2 and 3.

Many would camp in Potchefstroom and Stellenbosch before going to Botswana.

“A lot of guys are looking for a race to prepare and we want to be that race,” said Simbine, a family man who also has business interests and runs a foundation with his wife.

He promised to announce names in due course.

“We are contracting 120 athletes to run here,” said Simbine, who has previously staged the Simbine Classic Shootout, a 20-minute programme inside a school’s meet.

“This is a monster.”

Simbine plans to make this an annual event, with a dream to grow it to a gold-rated event and eventually Diamond League.

“The whole goal is to make sure that we have a world-standard event in South Africa that is held every year. I’m trying to grow it to where it can get a gold label and also be a Diamond, and one day we will be able to host a world championship.

“It’s to showcase and grow the sport and grow our infrastructure and show everyone that South Africa can do this.”

The 32-year-old spoke about the desire to compete against the world’s best in front of family on home ground. “I’ve always wanted my family watching me here running against the guys I run against there.”

The meet, which features 13 events, including three relay races, is also designed to showcase the country’s best talent in non-sprinting events — there’s the women’s javelin for Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane du Plessis, the men’s long jump for 2017 world champion Luvo Manyonga and the women’s 100m hurdles for Marioné Fourie.

To stage a silver meeting organisers have to ensure, among other things, that a minimum of three athletes ranked in the top 100 compete in each event and prize money of at least $75,000 (R1.26m), with $5,000 (R83,100) allocated to each event.

Winners must earn at least $1,600 (R26,800), with runners-up receiving $1,200 (R20,100), third place $900 (R15,100) down to $300 (R5,000) for sixth. Organisers can offer prize money for lower places.

The rating also means athletes will earn more world ranking points than they do at regular competitions locally.

Simbine said he had attracted several sponsors, namely Bidvest, Biogen, Dischem, adidas, Avanti, Balwin Properties, Nielsen Sports, Modern Athlete and his own companies Backsports and Akani Simbine Foundation.

He was looking to get companies to sponsor specific races.

The meet at Pilditch Stadium will feature a children’s programme and a pre-programme.

The main programme of just more than two hours is:

Men’s shot put (4.40pm), men’s long jump (4.50pm), women’s javelin throw (5pm), men’s 110m hurdles (5pm), women’s 100m hurdles (5.10pm), men’s 3,000m (5.20pm), women’s 300m (5.35pm), men’s 300m (5.45pm), women’s 4x100m relay (6.05pm), men’s 4x100m (6.15pm), women’s 100m (6.25pm), men’s 100m (6.35pm), women’s 4x400m (6.45pm).

TimesLIVE