Sport

Lerena vows KO in WBC title defence against Merhy

‘Two Guns’ pledges a ‘louder’ victory as he prepares to fight Ivorian-born opponent in Belgium

Bongani Magasela

Bongani Magasela

Boxing journalist

SA's Kevin Lerena after his fight with Mariusz Wach of Poland in the 'Lights Out' boxing tournament at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on September 17 2022.
'Respect where it’s due, but when the bell rings, respect stays in the corner,' said Lerena, whose skills are honed by ex-heavyweight pro boxer, Peter 'Sniper' Smith. File photo (James Gradidge/Gallo Images)

Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena has vowed to retain his WBC bridgerweight title with a knockout against Ryad Merhy at The Dome in Charleroi, Belgium, on May 30.

It will be the second meeting between the former world champions in the cruiserweight division, the weight class just below bridgerweight.

Lerena, who vacated the IBO belt after six successful defences, defeated the Ivorian-born, Belgian-French boxer by a unanimous points decision in their official WBC bridgerweight elimination fight at Emperors Palace on May 13 2023.

“The result will be the same, only this time it will be louder, cleaner and in better fashion,“ said southpaw Lerena, who has defeated 15 of his 31 opponents, against three losses.

“I’m coming for the KO. All the paperwork is signed and sealed, and I’m heading to Belgium to defend the green and gold belt against my mandatory challenger, Ryad Merhy.”

Since they last met, Merhy, a former WBA champion, has won two non-title fights.

“Respect where it’s due, but when the bell rings, respect stays in the corner,” said Lerena, whose skills are honed by ex-heavyweight pro boxer Peter “Sniper” Smith.

Merhy has won 32 of his 35 fights and boasts 26 knockouts.

Lerena’s first successful defence of his bridgerweight title was a third-round stoppage of Ukrainian Serhiy Radchenko in Kempton Park on May 1 last year.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Cape Town’s N2 wall will not reduce crime, says acting police minister

2

Unisa confirms Sarah-Jane Trent holds LLB after fake statement circulates online

3

POLL | Health minister says chemicals found in some sanitary pads pose no clinical harm. Do you trust him?

4

‘I have no relationship with the minister’: Carrim on Senzo Mchunu

5

Tau targets imports that threaten national security

Related Articles