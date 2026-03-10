Blast from the past: SA thrash Aussies before 22 years in the wilderness

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Captain Ali Bacher and Barry Richards are carried off the field by supporters after SA beat Australia by 323 runs in Port Elizabeth to complete a 4-0 series whitewash.

1906 — Maitland Hathorn scores 102 on the opening day of the third Test against England at Old Wanderers.

1970 — Mike Procter takes 6/73 as South Africa bowl out Australia for 246 in the fourth and final Test at St George’s Park for a 4-0 series clean sweep. When Pat Trimborn had Alan Connolly caught by Ali Bacher, that signalled the beginning of South African cricket’s international isolation of 22 years.

1992 — Peter Kirsten takes 3/31 and then scores an unbeaten 62 as South Africa, needing 164, beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in a World Cup group match in Canberra. Brian McMillan took 3/30 and Kepler Wessels top-scored with 70.

1992 — Welcome Ncita wins the IBF junior-featherweight title when he beats champion Fabrice Benichou in Tel Aviv, Israel. Ncita, South Africa’s seventh world champion and promoter Rodney Berman’s first made-from-scratch world champion, goes on to make six successful defences.

1998 — South Africa bowl out Pakistan for 134 to win the third and final Test at St George’s Park by 259 runs and draw the series 1-1.

2000 — Ruben Groenewald fails in his bid for the WBF middleweight title, losing on points to Englishman Delroy Leslie in London.

2002 — Sune van Zyl takes 4/23 as the South African women beat India by 29 runs on Duckworth-Lewis in the rain-affected second ODI in Potchefstroom.

2006 — Boeta Dippenaar scores 101 and Shaun Pollock an unbeaten 53 from 33 balls, but it’s not enough as Australia win the fourth ODI at Kingsmead by one wicket to level the five-match series at 2-2.

2009 — Jacques Kallis makes 93 and AB de Villiers 84 as South Africa are bowled out for 370 to lose the second Test against Australia at Kingsmead by 175 runs. The win gave the visitors an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

2009 — Trisha Chetty scores 58 as the South African women are bowled out for 197 to lose their World Cup match against home side Australia in Newcastle by 61 runs.

2012 — Jacques Rudolph scores an unbeaten 105 and Jacques Kallis, adds six more runs to his overnight 107 before South Africa declare their second innings on 435/5, setting New Zealand a target of 401 runs to win the first Test in Dunedin. The match ended in a draw the following day with no play possible because of rain.

2013 — Colin Ingram scores an unbeaten 105 as the Proteas total 315/4 to beat Pakistan by 125 runs in the first ODI in Bloemfontein.

2017 — Keshav Maharaj finishes with five wickets as South Africa bowl out New Zealand for 341 in the first Test in Dunedin, a first-innings deficit of 33 runs.

2019 — Quinton de Kock spearheads the Proteas to an ODI series victory over Sri Lanka as he hammers 121 runs from 108 balls to guide the hosts to victory in the weather-shortened third match in Durban. South Africa scored 331/5 before restricting the visitors to 121/5. The win gave the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

2019 — Justin Harding secures his first European Tour title, carding birdies on the last two holes for an overall 13-under-par 275 and a two-stroke victory at the Qatar Masters.

2019 — Leo Williams and Grant Goldschmidt score South Africa’s first major success on the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour, finishing second at the Kg Speu Open in Cambodia. They went down 18-21 18-21 in the final to Russians Maxim Sivolap and Artem Yarzutkin. That remains the only time a South African has made the podium on the tour. The duo also finished fourth at a tournament in Italy.

2023 — Captain Temba Bavuma scores an unbeaten 171 on the third day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers.