Kipchoge starts continental quest in Cape Town with first marathon in Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Nick Said

Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will compete in his first marathon on African soil when he lines up in Cape Town on May 24, the start of a bid to run a marathon on all seven continents over the next two years.

Kenyan Kipchoge, 41, will add major star quality to the Cape Town Marathon, which is a candidate for Abbott World Marathon Majors status, and if all goes well in 2026 will join the likes of London, New York and Tokyo on the global running series.

“Africa is where my journey as a runner began and where the foundation of my success is deeply rooted,” Kipchoge said.

“To start this World Tour in Cape Town is very special. It is about celebrating the strength of African running and inspiring the next generation.

“To race my first ever marathon on the African continent holds deep meaning for me.”

Reuters