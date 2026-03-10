Peters blitz, De Villiers ton: Warriors roar again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matthew de Villiers drives a delivery during his century against North West Dragons in the CSA One-Day Cup cricket match at St George's Park on Tuesday

Fast bowler Gideon Peters underlined the value of his signing for the Dafabet Warriors this season with a match-winning five-wicket haul in the Cricket SA One-Day Cup match against North West Dragons at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

Facing a victory target of 263 in their 50 overs, the match was finely poised, with the Dragons on 233/6 with just less than five overs remaining.

But then one of their chief hopes, Ruan de Swardt, was deceived by a slower delivery from Kerwin Mungroo, and within a flash the visitors slumped to 237/9.

With overs running out, Peters finally delivered the fatal blow with the last ball of the 49th over, claiming his best List A figures of 5/48 as the Dragons were dismissed for 251.

Typically, the Warriors never gave up the fight, but it must have been deflating for the visitors as they watched a promising position fade into nothing.

Wihan Lubbe and De Swardt had produced innings of great character and common sense to get them into that position, but Peters was on fire to ensure that their efforts came to nought.

Earlier Warriors skipper Matthew de Villiers produced his maiden List A century as he stroked his way to 113, propelling his team to their final total of 262/8.

Gideon Peters took five wickets (Deryck Foster/CSA)

Needing to score at just more than five runs an over, the Dragons never let the rate spiral too high, getting off to a quick start of 99/2 in 18 overs, with Lubbe at the heart of the run-chase.

But Peters got Warriors back into the game with a burst of three wickets in six overs as the game suddenly became a dog fight for supremacy.

Unfortunately for the Dragons, Lubbe seemed to be suffering from an injury, looking uneasy at the crease.

Still, he produced a priceless knock of 80 to be the sheet anchor of the Dragons’ reply, while De Swardt contributed a vital knock of 50 off 47 balls to edge the Dragons closer to their target.

When he was dismissed, though, the momentum swung firmly back to the home side, and they drove home that advantage with typical efficiency.

In the Warriors’ innings, De Villiers provided the substance to their total with his century, ending with a brilliant 113 off 101 balls, hitting 15 fours and two sixes.

With opener Jordan Hermann heading for the SA A tour of New Zealand, Sinethemba Qeshile opened the batting, and he played an important role with a knock of 44 in an innings where the Warriors threatened to take control but never got completely on top of the Dragons attack.

With Matthew Breetzke and Senuran Muthusamy, who were instrumental in helping the Warriors to two earlier wins in the competition, falling early, it was left to the younger players, De Villiers and Jean du Plessis, to inject some stability to the innings.

Following a second-wicket stand of 88 by De Villiers and Qeshile, Du Plessis, as he did against Western Province last week, again played an invaluable supporting role.

At 130/4 in the 31st over, the Dragons had forced their way back into the match, but De Villiers and Du Plessis regained the initiative in a fifth-wicket stand of 83.

It enabled the Warriors to double their score in the last 20 overs as Du Plessis contributed 36 off 48 balls, while Patrick Kruger was typically explosive in smashing 33 off 20 balls with two fours and three sixes.

