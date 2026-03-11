Blast from the past: Windies blow Proteas out of World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brian Lara's 111 off 94 balls effectively took the game away from SA during their 1996 Cricket World Cup quarterfinal in Karachi. The Proteas fell 19 short of the required 265 runs.

1953 — South Africa bowl out New Zealand for 172 to win the first Test in Wellington by an innings and 180 runs.

1996 — The Proteas are eliminated from their second World Cup tournament. Facing the West Indies in the quarterfinals in Karachi, coach Bob Woolmer decided to omit fast bowlers Allan Donald and Fanie de Villiers. The West Indies won the toss and batted first, with Brian Lara hammering 111 from 94 balls to push his team to 264/8. Andrew Hudson (54), Daryll Cullinan (69) and Hansie Cronje (40) led the chase, but it wasn’t enough as the West Indies won by 19 runs.

2000 — Vuyani Bungu suffers the only stoppage defeat of his career when he’s knocked out by mercurial Englishman Naseem Hamed in the fourth round in London. Bungu had relinquished his IBF junior-featherweight crown after 13 defences to move up a division for a big-money crack, but he was easily dispatched by the brash Naz.

2001 — Johan Botha, the defending 800m world indoor champion, is comprehensively beaten into second place in Portugal, losing by nearly two seconds to Russian Yuriy Borzakovskiy. Botha ran 1 min 46.42 sec to edge Andre Bucher of Switzerland into third place, but he was well behind Borzakovskiy in 1:44.49. Borzakovskiy would go on to beat Botha’s countryman, Mbulaeni Mulaudzi, at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

2001 — Gary Kirsten, resuming on 80, makes 150 as South Africa score 332 in the first Test against the West Indies in Georgetown for a first-innings lead of 28 runs.

2004 — Gary Kirsten, resuming on 31, makes 137 as South Africa total 459 in the first Test against New Zealand in Hamilton.

2008 — Bafana Bafana need an own goal to sneak past Zimbabwe 2-1 in a friendly at the Germiston stadium. The visitors had the lead from when Gilbert Mushangazhike struck in the 12th until Sthembiso Ngcobo equalised in the 73rd. Ngcobo’s weak effort in injury time deflected off James Matola and into the net to win the match.

2018 — AB de Villiers, resuming on 74, makes 126 not out to help South Africa to 382 in the second Test against Australia at Newlands, a first-innings lead of 139.

2022 — Laura Wolvaardt scores 75 and Sune Luus 62 as the South African women make 223/9 on their way to beating Pakistan by six runs in a World Cup contest in Mount Maunganui. Shabnim Ismail took 3/41.

2023 — Caster Semenya competes on a track for the last time, finishing second in the 5,000m at the Gauteng North championships in Pretoria in 15:54.70. At the end of the month World Athletics widened its regulations for athletes with differences of sex development to include all events, which would have required Semenya to take medication to lower her naturally occurring high levels of testosterone. She refused to do so, choosing to fight the matter legally.

2023 — Temba Bavuma, resuming on 171, adds one more run before South Africa make 321 and then bowl out the West Indies for 106 to win the second and final Test at the Wanderers by 284 runs and with it the series 2-0.