‘I don’t think it is a beautiful day for SA football’: Cardoso complains about Sundowns’ scheduling

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is targeting clean sheet against Stade Malien in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

After claiming a crucial 2-0 win over Orbit College FC in Rustenburg on Tuesday to return to the top of the Betway Premiership, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso immediately turned his attention to the Caf Champions League.

The Portuguese expressed his dissatisfaction with the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) scheduling, with Downs having to play a midweek game ahead of Friday’s first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Mali’s Stade Malien.

Tuesday’s league victory took the Brazilians to 47 points from 20 games and a three-point gap over second-placed Orlando Pirates (44 from 19), who host Richards Bay in their game in hand on Wednesday night.

Cardoso is not pleased Downs had to meet Orbit three days before such a major encounter as their first leg against Stade.

“I don’t want to make too many comments but tonight is dark. I don’t think it is a beautiful day for South African football. We were obliged to play a league match three days before a Champions League game,” he said after the league win at Olympia Park.

“It’s a big disturbance for preparations for such a match. Our main focus is on recovering players and not really on preparation because there is no time to do that.”

Cardoso said his side must go for a clean sheet in Friday’s home leg.

“We must make sure when we attack, we are balanced and capable to be stronger on rest defence, to press after losing the ball and not to allow imbalances in our defence.

“Clean sheets are always important for a team like us and going forward we usually score as Sundowns.”

Though they have lost their last two Malian Première Division matches to log leaders Real Bamako and Binga and are wallowing in eighth place, Stade Malien cannot be taken lightly as they were impressive in the group stages of the Champions League.

The 2009 Confederation Cup winners topped a tough Group D with 11 points, ahead of Espérance de Tunis (nine points), Petro de Luanda (six) and Simba (five).

“We are going to play a team that is very competitive. They can be narrow and keep stability on the defensive line closer to the midfielders,” Cardoso said.

“They rely on the four guys on the front in their No 10, two wingers and striker. When they do a counterattack, they don’t expose their defence too much.”

