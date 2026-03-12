Blast from the past: Gibbs helps SA chase down record score in iconic ‘438 match’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs hit a swashbuckling 175 off 111 balls, which included 21 fours and seven sixes, against Australia at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. South Africa successfully chased 434 to win the fifth ODI in 2006.

1889 — Slow left-arm bowler Albert Rose-Innes takes 5/43 as South Africa bowl out England for 148 at St George’s Park in their first-ever cricket Test. The first South African bowler to take a Test wicket was left-arm medium-pacer Gus Kempis, who bowled George Ulyett for four.

1992 — Kepler Wessels scores 85 and Andrew Hudson 79 to lift South Africa to 236/4, but it’s not enough as they lose this World Cup pool match to England in Melbourne by three wickets with one ball remaining. The target was revised to 226 from 41 overs.

1999 — Herschelle Gibbs, resuming on 15, scores 101 not out on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

2000 — Nicky Boje’s 28 is the top score as the Proteas are bowled out for 199 on the way to losing the second ODI against India in Jamshedpur by six wickets.

2004 — The Proteas lose the second Test at Newlands by four wickets, with Australia taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

2005 — Ashwell Prince makes 101 not out in the second Test against Zimbabwe at Centurion.

2006 — South Africa score a then-record ODI total of 438 as they clinch a nail-biting one-wicket victory over Australia in the fifth and final ODI at the Wanderers. Australia had posted 434/4 in their 50 overs, with captain Ricky Ponting scoring 164 from 105 balls. Herschelle Gibbs, batting at three, fired 175 from 111 deliveries to give the platform for victory. But it went down to the wire, with Mark Boucher hitting four off the penultimate ball, bowled by Brett Lee, to clinch the win that also gave South Africa a 3-2 series win.

2008 — Andre Nel takes 4/27 to help the Proteas bowl out Bangladesh for 173 and win the second ODI by seven wickets in Dhaka, with AB de Villiers scoring an unbeaten 69.

2009 — Vusi Malinga is knocked out in the first round by Japan’s WBC bantamweight champion Hozumi Hasegawa in Kobe.

2009 — Cri-Zelda Brits is the only player to make double figures as the South African women are bowled out for 51 — their lowest ODI innings to date — to lose their World Cup match against New Zealand in Bowral by 199 runs.

2011 — Dale Steyn takes 5/50 as the Proteas bowl out hosts India for 296 before winning their World Cup contest in Nagpur by three wickets with just two balls remaining. Jacques Kallis scored 69, Hashim Amla 61 and AB de Villiers 52 off 39 deliveries, but there were fireworks further down the order as Faf du Plessis made an undefeated 25 and Robin Peterson 18 not out off seven balls.

2014 — The Proteas, on 80/1, lose the second T20 against Australia at Kingsmead, shortened to seven overs because of rain, by five wickets.

2015 — AB de Villiers scores 99 as the Proteas post 341/6 before dismissing the United Arab Emirates for 195 to win their World Cup match in Wellington by 146 runs.

2017 — Rain washes out the final day of the first Test between South Africa and New Zealand in Dunedin, forcing a draw.

2018 — Kagiso Rabada finishes with 6/54 — and 11 wickets in the match — as the Proteas bowl out Australia for 239 in the second Test at St George’s Park. South Africa’s batsmen reached the 101-run target in the 23rd over to win the match by six wickets and draw level at 1-1 in the four-Test series.

2021 — Lizelle Lee scores an unbeaten 132 off 131 balls to lead the South African women to a six-run Duckworth-Lewis victory over India in the rain-affected third ODI in Lucknow.