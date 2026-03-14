Long-jumper Luvo Manyonga returns to international action after seven-year break

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Long-jumper Luvo Manyonga was one of the main stars of the South African team in 2017 alongside Wayde van Niekerk and Caster Semenya.

Former long-jump world champion Luvo Manyonga is back in the South African team after a seven-year hiatus, winning selection in the eight-strong national team for the world indoor championships in Poland next week.

Manyonga, the 2017 world champion and Olympic silver medallist at Rio 2016, last competed for the country at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

Manyonga, now 35, has served two doping bans. He was first banned after testing positive for crystal meth in 2012 and again for falling foul of the whereabouts rule during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He returned to action last year and this year he posted a best of 8.11m, which places him 17th on the world list alongside countryman and teammate Temoso Masikane.

The full team for the March 20-22 event in Kujawy Pomorze is:

Karabo Letebele (men’s 60m), Luan Munnik (men’s 3,000m), Franco le Roux (men’s 60m hurdles), Mondray Barnard (men’s 60m hurdles), Luvo Manyonga (men’s long jump), Temoso Masikane (men’s long jump), Aiden Smith (men’s shot put) and Miné de Klerk (women’s shot put).