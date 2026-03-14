Lythe Pillay wins provincial title with second-fastest time of his career

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Relay star Lythe Pillay won the Central Gauteng 400m title in Johannesburg on Saturday in an impressive 44.32 sec.

His time was the second-quickest of his career, one-hundredth of a second slower than his personal best, which he clocked while winning the national championships in Pietermaritzburg in 2024.

Pillay, who won the under-20 400m world title in 2022, is a crucial member of the South African 4x400m relay side, winning bronze at the world championships in Tokyo last year.

He was also part of the squads that took World Relays gold in 2025 and silver the year before.

But Pillay has yet to become a medal contender in the individual race as a senior, being eliminated in the semifinals at the 2025 world championships and 2024 Olympics in Paris.

His 44.32 stands as the world lead, but it’s still early in the season and that mark is unlikely to stand for too long.

TimesLIVE