SA boxer Baleni, trainer Jack back in SA after being stranded in Asia

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Boxing trainer Khangelani Jack and boxer Siphamandla Baleni are back in South Africa and home in East London after being stranded in Asia for more than a week.

They had been left stuck by the commercial flights chaos caused by disruptions to travel hubs in the Gulf by the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Their return is the result of hard work by the department of sport, arts and culture; Boxing SA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso; the South African high commission in Singapore; and a promoter in the Philippines, where Baleni lost a boxing match to Regie Suganob last month.

“We are OK now we are home,” said 2023 BSA Trainer of the Year Jack said on Sunday.

“I want to thank BSA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso, who was with us all the time, and a lady from the South African embassy who was also very helpful. The department of sport, the promoter who was so patient with us even after our flights he had booked were cancelled more than three times.

We needed to be positive for survival. Luckily, I travelled with a grown-up boxer who understood every step of the way. — Trainer Khangelani Jack

“The support from home, family, messages and advice from boxing people and trainers, including Sihle Mnguni, kept us strong during trying times.”

Jack and Baleni were supposed to have flown out of the Philippines via Doha, Qatar last Sunday. They remained in Manila due to closed airspace in most Asian countries after the US and Israel attacked Iran.

“The promoter was kind in that he said he would only rest once I told him that we are in East London and Johannesburg,” Jack said.

“It was not easy; every move was limited. We faced serious challenges, especially in Singapore, where we had no place to sleep; we slept at the airport.

“But we had to adjust to the situation we faced until we got help.

“The promoter told us to buy our own food, but [assured] he would refund us, which he did until we flew out to Kuala Lumpur.

“We were supposed to fly in today [Sunday] and we communicated with Mandla. BSA had already communicated with the embassy and the department and they had already organised accommodation for us.

“We then received a message from the promoter saying he had found tickets for March 11 and we flew to Dubai, where we connected to South Africa and arrived [in the UAE] on Thursday morning.

“We needed to be positive for survival. Luckily, I travelled with a grown-up boxer who understood every step of the way.”

Sowetan