SA boxers’ two-pronged pursuit of world title shot lauded

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Ricardo Malajika will face Mexican Yahir Frank for the WBC mandatory spot at Emperors Palace on July 11.

The decision by Golden Gloves Promotions to take Ricardo Malajika to the WBC eliminator instead of facing Sikho Nqothole for the IBF elimination clash has been lauded in boxing circles as enhancing the standard of South African sport.

Golden Gloves announced that Malajika, who holds the IBO title, would face Mexican Yahir Frank for the WBC mandatory spot at Emperors Palace on July 11 after turning down a clash against Nqothole.

Malajika was initially ordered to face Nqothole for the IBF mandatory spot, with the winner getting a shot at the crown to be contested by champion Willibaldo Garcia and Andrew Moloney, who are yet to agree to terms.

His clash against Mthatha’s Nqothole would have triggered their 2022 rematch, which Nqothole won by a unanimous decision when Malajika was still a developing boxer.

It would have also reinforced renewed relations between Nqothole’s manager, Colin Nathan, and Golden Gloves boss Rodney Berman.

𝐀 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐭 😤🥊



Ricardo Malajika defeats Jackson Chauke to claim the IBO Flyweight title 🤜💥🤛#GoldenGloves | #SSBoxing pic.twitter.com/HGmmdRb6UC — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 1, 2025

However, Golden Gloves decided to go a different route, drawing criticism from Nqothole, who accused Malajika of running scared after his previous loss to Nqothole.

Nqothole will now face Englishman Charlie Edwards on a date yet to be decided after the two camps agreed to terms of the fight.

Boxing analyst Andile Sidinile said Golden Gloves’ decision to go the WBC route was geared towards unleashing a two-pronged quest by South African boxers to conquer the world.

“Nqothole contesting an IBF eliminator and Malajika vying for the WBC mandatory is good for South African boxing instead of pitting them against each other, where one of them would have been eliminated,” he said.

Should both boxers win their respective eliminators, they will challenge for two of the four major belts in the junior bantamweight division, marking a rare occasion of South African fighters vying for world honours in the same weight class.

Besides them, Eastern Cape fighter Phumelela Cafu also occupies a lofty spot in the division and is considered one of the best boxers after his bold stand when he unified his WBO belt with Bam Rodriguez’s WBC title.

Golden Gloves needs to be applauded for its decision to go after the WBC to maximise South African boxing opportunities to conquer the world junior bantamweight division. — Boxing analyst Andile Sidinile

With Rodriguez having hinted at vacating the WBC, WBO and WBA belts which he wrested from Fernando Martinez, Cafu also stands a good chance of getting a title shot.

Sidinile said the scenario boded well for South African boxing in the division, which could see local boxers dominate it.

“Golden Gloves needs to be applauded for its decision to go after the WBC to maximise South African boxing opportunities to conquer the world junior bantamweight division.”

Berman described the Malajika-Tahir clash as another feat in the operations of the WBC in South Africa, with its president, Mauricio Sulaimán, promising to attend for his first visit to the country.

Berman said Sulaimán’s visit would mark a massive nod of respect for the work being done by Golden Gloves and a validation of world-class talent emerging in the South African boxing scene.

Golden Gloves has already scheduled another WBC-sanctioned bout with Mdantsane’s Siyakholwa Kuse challenging for the mini-flyweight belt against champion Melvin Jerusalem at Emperors Palace on May 16 in a rematch of their October clash.

Daily Dispatch