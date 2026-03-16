Sinner credits early arrival for Indian Wells title success

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Jannik Sinner reacts after he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the men's final of the Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, on March 15 2026.

Jannik Sinner said his first Indian Wells title was the result of meticulous preparation in the heat of the Californian desert after the Italian arrived a week before the tournament began to train and acclimatise.

The world No 2 has sometimes struggled in hot and humid conditions, most notably when severe cramp nearly forced him to quit his Australian Open third-round match in January and when he retired in Shanghai last year.

However, he showed little sign of discomfort during his 7-6(6) 7-6(4) win over Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, when the temperature approached 35°C shortly before the final’s scheduled start time of 2pm.

“It was hot, but it wasn’t humid, so it makes a difference,” Sinner told reporters.

“But I’ve been here a week before the tournament started. Very similar conditions to what it is today [Sunday]. We put in long days of practice. I felt very well prepared, so I wasn’t having issues with the weather and the heat, which is very positive for me.

“It’s all part of the process we’re trying to do to become the best possible athlete. We definitely do a lot of work in the gym to play at this level.”

Victory means Sinner has now collected titles at all six ATP Masters 1000 events on hard courts, as well as the ATP Finals, Australian Open and the US Open on the surface, to join an elite group also comprising Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

“I knew this was a tournament I haven’t won, so I wanted to prepare in the best possible way, as professionally as possible,” he said.

“Having this achievement now means a lot to me. Now I have a couple of days to relax. There is not so much time in between here and Miami.

“It’s again an important tournament in Miami, but we try to play the best tennis possible there too.”

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Reuters