Blast from the past: Philander mows down NZ as ruthless Proteas take Test series lead

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Vernon Philander is congratulated by teammate Mark Boucher after taking 10 wickets in the match on day three of the second international cricket test match against New Zealand in Hamilton on March 17 2012.

1953 — The second and final Test between South Africa and New Zealand ends in a tame draw in Auckland, but the visitors win the series 1-0.

1964 — Rain potentially saves the series for New Zealand against South Africa in Auckland, falling 13 minutes before stumps with the hosts eight wickets down and still 118 runs short of the target in the third and final Test. The series ended 0-0.

1994 — Andrew Hudson scores 102 on the opening day of the second test against Australia at Newlands.

1997 — Australia beat the Proteas by two wickets in Port Elizabeth to hand them their first Test series defeat on home soil since 1965. The win gave Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. South Africa enjoyed a first-innings advantage of 101 runs, but the Aussies scored the biggest total of the match as they hunted down the target of 270 in the fourth innings, with Mark Waugh scoring 116.

2000 — South Africa lose the fourth ODI to India at Vadodara by four wickets and with it the five-match series 1-3. Batting first Jacques Kallis scored an unbeaten 81 and opener Gary Kirsten 72 to steer South Africa to 282/5. But Indian openers Sachin Tendulkar (122) and captain Sourav Ganguly (87) gave the home side a solid base, helping them survive a middle-order collapse, losing four wickets for 22 runs. India needed six runs off the final over bowled by Kallis, and the South African chase wasn’t helped by Lance Klusener dropping Robin Singh (10 not out) on the third ball of the over.

2001 — Daryll Cullinan scores 103 on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

2002 — Herschelle Gibbs scores 104 to launch a South African fightback in the third and final Test against Australia at Kingsmead.

2012 — Vernon Philander finishes with 6/44 as New Zealand are bowled out for 168 in the second Test in Hamilton to help set up a nine-wicket victory for the Proteas, who take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

2013 — AB de Villiers scores 128 and Hashim Amla 122 as the Proteas make 343/5 to beat Pakistan by 34 runs in the third ODI at the Wanderers.

2015 — Lizelle Lee scores 54 as the South African women, needing 154 to win, beat Pakistan by five wickets in the third and final ODI in Sharjah to take the the series 2-1.

2021 — Anneke Bosch scores 58 and Mignon du Preez 57 as the South African women, needing 189 to win, beat India by five wickets in the fifth and final ODI in Lucknow for a 4-1 series triumph.

2022 — Laura Wolvaardt scores 67 as the South African women, needing 229, beat New Zealand by two wickets with three deliveries to go in their World Cup contest in Hamilton.