LIV’s individual stars DeChambeau and Oosthuizen love the team rivalry

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Welcome to the world of team golf.

Whatever one thinks of the LIV tour, the team competition it offers has found a place in the hearts of its players, from American star Bryson DeChambeau to South African Louis Oosthuizen.

From Oosthuizen’s Southern Guards to DeChambeau’s Crushers, the team competition is more than just an add-on to the individual competition.

“I think for me, I’m more invested in that the team does really well every week and that we play well,” the Guards captain told a press conference at Steyn City on Tuesday ahead of the LIV South Africa tournament which kicks off on Thursday.

“It has changed my mentality about what LIV is all about. For all the years being programmed [as] individual and now being part of a team with three good friends is more important than individual, for me.”

💬"We're just proud" - @SouthernGuards



A monumental week for Southern Guards GC and South Africa 🇿🇦#LIVGolfSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/55HGuz359L — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) March 17, 2026

Teammate Charl Schwartzel believes the partisan South African crowds could elevate the team element of the competition this week.

“When you’re playing other places, you look at the team, but you also look at where you’re standing individually. But I’ve got a feeling this week you’re going to be looking at the team score a bit more than we normally do.”

DeChambeau, whose team press conference lasted the longest of the four that were held on Tuesday (the Guards were second, followed by Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII and then the Rippers), also enthused about the team aspect of LIV.

“I do think there’s an opportunity in the future for team golf to be next to the forefront of golf … It’ll never be a major, obviously, but having golf team rivalries, whether it’s just the Crushers versus Southern Guards, is great.

“But imagine a scenario where we’re going up against Jupiter Links on an 18-hole showcase,” he said, referring to the hybrid real-life-cum-virtual team of Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim that is part of Tomorrow’s Golf League.

It’s time to bring home the W on home soil for @SouthernGuards 🏆#LIVGolfSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/IQCpff8pOC — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) March 17, 2026

That kind of contest could be streamed on a major platform, he added, saying it could be a way to help grow the sport’s viewership.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity for teams to go up against teams in the future.

“I think there’s an opportunity for the world to see the game for what it could be, which is rivalries and teams against teams.

“We have players against players, we’ve done showcases … but imagine creating a culture like NFL, like the NBA.

“I get that we’re an individual sport, I understand that, but we do play team events. We’ve got the Ryder Cup, we’ve got the Presidents Cup. There should be something else. Why not?”

Until less than a decade ago there used to be a World Cup tournament where countries fielded two-man teams competing in a strokeplay format.

And now we get an opportunity to do it at home and represent South Africa and get that kind of team environment for us. — Southern Guards' Dean Burmester

The last edition, in 2018, was won by Belgium, which featured Thomas Detry, part of the 4Aces team in LIV.

South Africa won it five times between 1965 and 2003, placing them second alongside Australia and behind the US.

The Aussies on the LIV tour are represented by the Rippers, who beat the South African outfit — then the Stingers — on a playoff for the team prize in Adelaide in 2024.

“Being part of that playoff was probably one of the best things I’ve ever done in the game of golf,” said Southern Guards player Dean Burmester.

“We had our chances, we didn’t take it, but it was an amazing stadium-kind-of-atmosphere. It was like any other sport you’d ever play anywhere in the world. I think rugby, for us, and cricket. And such a rivalry against the Australians for so long has been something that’s come through generations and then for us to be able to be part of it there was really cool.

“And now we get an opportunity to do it at home and represent South Africa and get that kind of team environment for us.”