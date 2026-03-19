Bad shots and mis-hits: Bryson DeChambeau ‘fudges’ it, Dean Burmester swears silently

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Bryson DeChambeau tees off his round at the LIV Golf South Africa event at The Club at Steyn City on Thursday morning.

Bryson DeChambeau gave an impressive demonstration of what separates golf’s professionals from the amateurs during the first round of the LIV tournament at Steyn City on Thursday.

The widest gulf between the elite and the rabble may not be their ridiculous distance off the tee, nor the enviable precision of their iron shots, nor even their unfathomable ability to steer long putts across devious greens.

The biggest gap between those who do and those who dream about doing could well be in temperament.

After hooking his approach into the jungle on the par-five fourth, DeChambeau reacted immediately with an emphatic: “Oh, no. Fudge.”

Then again, amateurs don’t have microphones recording every word that pops out their mouths during a round.

Perhaps that’s why Dean Burmester, who pushed his tee shot on the par-four first to the right, mouthed a silent expletive that rhymes with the second syllable of mis-hit.

They are human, after all. Phil Mickelson and Joaquin Niemann were among no fewer than six players who carded double bogeys early in their first rounds on Thursday.

Fudge, indeed.