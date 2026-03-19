IN PICS | ‘Trust the process’: Teen swimmer excited to represent KZN at national gala

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The family and coach of a grade 9 pupil from Glenwood high school in Durban are celebrating his selection to represent KwaZulu-Natal at the South African schools swimming competition next month.

Ntsikayethu Mtyobile holds his award for coming second overall in his age category at the KZN Aquatics multi-disability provincial swimming championships. (Kzn sports arts and culture)

Ntsikayethu Mtyobile recently competed in the provincial swimming trials where he represented the Umlazi district and walked away with two gold, three silver and one bronze medals for categories in the 100m breaststroke, 200m medley and 50m butterfly.

According to his mother, Nomakholwa Mbana, Ntsikayethu was not born disabled. A medical complication after his birth led to the loss of his left arm. An incident took place at the hospital where a nurse injected his arm and blocked the artery.

“There was no blood circulation and the arm became swollen. It eventually had to be amputated. When he was being amputated, we as the family endured days of distress before the procedure,” she said.

They had to wait 10 days not knowing what would happen, she said.

If you become over-protective, you plant doubt. Support them and let them discover what they are capable of — Nomakholwa Mbana, Ntsikayethu Mtyobile's mother

“When the amputation procedure happened, my son was so strong throughout the operation. He never fought the surgery, even though he lost a lot of blood.”

Raising a child with a disability has come with emotional and financial challenges, especially as a single mother.

“Swimming is expensive and demanding, but we make sure he gets every opportunity. I also make sure my children know they are all equal.”

Parents should encourage rather than limit their children, she said. “If you become over-protective, you plant doubt. Support them and let them discover what they are capable of.”

Ntsikayethu Mtyobile representing Umlazi district at St Charles College. (Kzn sports arts and culture)

Despite the trauma, she described Ntsikayethu as a confident, cheerful and resilient young boy. “He lifts up everyone at home. There is never a dull moment with him and he has always believed in himself.”

Nstikayethu’s journey into swimming began in primary school after his friends encouraged him to take up the sport. He later joined a swimming club, where his talent became evident.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, he said his biggest challenge as a multi-class disabled child is having to train every day while balancing school work. “You have to take your swimming seriously and stay focused,” he said.

Ntsikayethu Mtyobile representing Umlazi at the St Charles KwaZulu-Natal swimming trials, where he was selected to represent KZN at the South African schools championships in the Western Cape in April. (Kzn sports arts and culture)

He gave credit to his family, coaches and teachers for supporting his growth. “I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for my family. They are always behind me and helping me.”

Ntsikayethu also plays hockey and water polo at school and hopes to compete at the Paralympic Games one day. “That’s one of my big dreams. I just have to keep training, stay consistent and trust the process.”

His coach, Rob Ambler, said Ntsikayethu trains and competes alongside able-bodied swimmers. He said he is an unstoppable child and often outshines others with his skills and character.

“He is a humble leader who inspires his teammates. His mindset shows that nothing is impossible,” he said.

Ntsikayethu will be competing at the South African schools swimming competition at the University of the Western Cape in Cape Town from April 23 to 27.

TimesLIVE