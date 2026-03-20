Blast from the past: Janus Robberts puts it just right

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1994 — Craig Matthews finishes with five wickets as South Africa bowl out Australia for 435 in the second Test at Newlands, a first-innings deficit of 74 runs.

1999 — Daryll Cullinan, resuming on 56, makes 152 and Herschelle Gibbs adds five more runs to his overnight 115 as South Africa bat through the third day before declaring on 498/8 in the third and final Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

2002 — A largely inexperienced Bafana Bafana side goes down 0-1 to Saudi Arabia in a friendly in Florence, Italy. Caretaker coach Jomo Sono had experimented with some youngsters, including Ishmael Maluleke and Lesley Manyathela.

2006 — Janus Robberts wins the Commonwealth Games shot put crown by a single centimetre in Melbourne. He heaves the put to 19.76m on his third attempt, which was a comfortable lead at the time. Jamaican Dorian Scott came hard at him in the final round but ended agonisingly short on 19.75.

2007 — Captain Graeme Smith scores 91 from 65 balls to help the Proteas reach the 187-run target to beat Scotland by seven wickets in their World Cup group match in Basseterre.

2009 — Ashwell Prince, resuming on 37, makes 150 and Jacques Kallis an unbeaten 102 in the third and final Test against Australia at Newlands.

2015 — Sune Luus’s 23 is the highest contribution as the South African women are restricted to 83/6 on their way to losing the second T20 against Pakistan in Sharjah by six wickets.

2016 — AB de Villiers scores 64 off 29 balls and Chris Morris takes 4/27 as the Proteas, on 209/5, beat Afghanistan by 37 runs in a World T20 group match in Mumbai.

2021 — Anneke Bosch scores 66 off 48 balls as the South African women, needing 131 to win, beat India by eight wickets in the first T20 in Lucknow. Shabnim Ismail took 3/14.

2022 — Shaun Norris birdies four of the last eight holes to win the Steyn City Championship by three strokes for his first victory on the DP World Tour, previously known as the European Tour. He carded a 25-under-par 263.

2022 — Kagiso Rabada takes 5/39 before the Proteas batsmen reach the 195-run target to win the second ODI at the Wanderers by seven wickets and draw level at 1-1 in the three-match series. Quinton de Kock scored 62 from 41 balls and Kyle Verreynne was unbeaten on 58.