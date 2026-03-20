Bryson DeChambeau brings beast mode and finesse; SA’s Southern Guards stay in the hunt

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Dean Burmester high fives fans at the 17th tee during the second round of LIV Golf South Africa at The Club at Steyn City on Friday.

South Africa’s golfers gave the sellout crowd at Steyn City plenty to cheer about on Friday while Bryson DeChambeau mixed beast mode with finesse to claim a two-stroke second-round lead.

The American superstar — one of the favourites of the fans who are expected to top 100,000 by the end of the weekend — dropped three shots through the day between nine stroke gains to earn a six-under par 65 to sit on 14 under par overall.

The most spectacular of his shots came with his second of the day, a flop out of the rough in front of the green which floated straight into the hole to give him the sole lead.

It’s going to take something special to derail the momentum DeChambeau’s held since winning in Singapore last Sunday.

Behind him on 12-under are Branden Grace and Spaniard David Puig, while Dean Burmester and Jon Rahm, the more famous Spaniard, are in a four-way tie on 11-under.

Grace and Burmester kept their Southern Guards outfit in contention, finishing the day in second spot on 34 under par, two behind Torque, the Latin American outfit captained by Joaquin Niemann.

If one were to bet on one of the chasing pack to take the win, Rahm could be worth a flutter, given how his 66 on Friday included many near misses; he will be dangerous if he starts boxing those putts.

But even he will struggle if DeChambeau keeps weaving that wand, though he admitted even he was surprised by his eagle on the par-four first.

“All I was thinking was ‘just hit a little left, a little long, make a 12-foot birdie’, nothing crazy. And at the last moment I just said, I feel I can hit this harder and push it more towards the hole.

“I did that [but] I didn’t think I’d fly that in.”

That put DeChambeau, who had held a share of the first-round lead, into the sole lead, which he held until dropping back to a share with a double bogey on the par-five 12th before repairing that damage with birdies on 16 and 18.

The golfers again spoke about the vibe amid the vociferous crowds, who enjoyed watching Burmester put on a Bafana Bafana shirt sporting his nickname, Burmy, at the par-three 17th, the party hole.

All four Guards players were gifted soccer jerseys by the national team’s new sponsor, adidas.

Burmester, pulling on his shirt mid-round as part of Football Friday ahead of the World Cup, struck the ball and then almost immediately raised his arms in the air long before the ball pitched close, and then he set off towards the green, jogging along as he gave fans high fives.

“On every tee box, walking every fairway to every green, they’re all shouting my name, they’re all shouting something I can laugh at and just have a good time,” Burmester said after his flawless round of 64.

Grace, who carded one bogey in his 66, also spoke about the noise of the crowd. “It was phenomenal, I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

Asked what to expect if he was in the hunt alongside one or two South Africans on Sunday, DeChambeau replied: “I probably will lose my hearing.”

The start of Saturday’s play has been brought forward to 9.35am.

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