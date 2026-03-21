400m princes Okon and Koekemoer dash for global glory

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They are relay teammates, world championship medallists, rivals and friends. Now Udeme Okon and Leendert Koekemoer have added a new dimension to their relationship — training partners.

These two princes of the 400m, who live on opposite sides of Joburg, insist they’re united in their goal to push each other to the top of the world.

King Koekemoer? Okon the overlord? It doesn’t matter, they say.

Their first head-to-head is likely to be the one-lap race at the South African championships in Stellenbosch next month, but for the rest of the year they’ll chase different dreams.

Okon, 20, is aiming for the Commonwealth Games 400m gold — a feat no South African man has achieved — while Koekemoer is looking to keep the under-20 world crown in South African hands.

I have a vision of them [Okon and Koekemoer] being regular finalists in international competitions, and, God-willing, we can even go to the podium as well. One and two, in whatever order that may be — Lyle Wentzel, coach

Lythe Pillay won it in 2022 and Okon in 2024.

“It’s been my plan for the last three years to go to world juniors and to get that medal,” said Koekemoer, who lives in Brakpan while training and studying at the University of Johannesburg. I want to be the third one.”

Playing big brother

Okon from Florida, west of Johannesburg, is taking Koekemoer under his wing to help him achieve that. “I don’t want him to overpush himself and get himself hurt. I know it’s his goal, and I’m going to be that big brother to show him [how to do that].”

The duo were in matric last year when they helped the national 4x400m relay team scoop bronze at the 2025 world championships in Tokyo alongside, among others, world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, who has offered Okon advice. “He teaches me to not skip steps. If I don’t get that gold medal, it’s okay,” said Okon.

Van Niekerk’s silver at Glasgow 2014 is the only South African medal in this event since readmission, with two silvers and a bronze from 1930-58. “He [told me]... we’re still young; we will have those opportunities again,” added Okon, who has already been compared to Van Niekerk.

“Those comparisons are going to be there, but I’ll be doing my own thing. If I get that gold medal, obviously I’ll be happy, but if I don’t, I can just go back and work harder.”

Coach Lyle Wentzel, left, with Udeme Okon and Leendert Koekemoer. Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

While Koekemoer is studying human resources, Okon decided to leave the books this year.

The two recently started playing Fortnite, a shooting game where they enjoyed an early victory, and they’re looking at finding even more activities. “I started golf three months ago, and I’m enjoying [it],” said Okon.

“I’ll do that,” Koekemoer chipped in gamely.

Focus on world championships

Their focus will eventually switch to the 2027 world championships and 2028 Olympics, but they insist they’re pushing — and not chasing — each other. “We’re good friends on and off the track,” said Koekemoer.

“When it’s race day, it’s race day. After that, we’re friends again ... If he beats me, he beats me. I’ll congratulate him.”

Okon sees it the same way. “I was telling him we have to be very mature in how we go about our sessions because we shouldn’t be trying to compete against one another in training, getting ourselves injured.

“Competition is going to be competition — we’ll win, we’ll lose, but it is what it is,” he added, explaining they weren’t ego-driven like the short sprinters. “The 400m is not like the 100m, where the guys have grudges. We’re more relaxed.”

Coach Lyle Wentzel sees a bright future. “I have a vision of them being regular finalists in international competitions, and, God-willing, we can even go to the podium as well. One and two, in whatever order that may be.”