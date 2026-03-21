SA missing big opportunity to grow basketball: BAL chief Amadou Gallo Fall

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Members of the Johannesburg Giants from left to right: Lehlogonolo Tholo, Nhlanhla Vela, Peter Prinsloo, Emmanuel Shine, Ben Myburgh, Florsheim Ngwenya (head coach).

The commissioner of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) believes South Africa has failed to take advantage of growing the sport locally, despite hosting the continent’s premier competition.

The league’s sixth edition kicks off at the Sunbet Arena in Tshwane next week, where six of the 12 participating teams will compete in the Kalahari Conference.

“We have lamented this for years,” said BAL’s Amadou Gallo Fall.

“Years ago, when Fikile Mbalula was sports minister, he wondered how you could have the best in the game right in your backyard and not take advantage of it. With the NBA, in partnership with Fiba [International Basketball Federation], having been involved in South Africa, it’s unfortunate.”

Basketball South Africa (BSA) has been embroiled in controversy for years and in January had its status as the governing body of the sport removed by the department of sport, arts & culture.

The department subsequently invited Sascoc, Fiba and the leadership of BSA to map out a path for restoring the organisation’s leadership. However, since making that announcement on January 28, only one meeting has taken place.

Rebuilding process

The department confirmed that Hesham Elhariri, a Fiba Africa board member, had been appointed to provide technical guidance for the rebuilding process.

“The preliminary engagements are to work out the roadmap and determine the timelines for re-establishment of BSA,” the department said.

It welcomed the BAL’s ongoing support for basketball in South Africa.

“The BAL has kept the interest in basketball alive in South Africa. This has indirectly sustained basketball in the country.”

Fall said the level of enthusiasm for the sport at the school level was indicative of the potential that exists in South Africa.

“We want nothing more than to be a catalyst to support the overall development [of basketball],” he said.

“The BAL sits on top of the development pyramid, but the base is really active, and we need to structure it where we work with a local federation that is fully engaged. We do need to see [the enthusiasm of young people] translate into stronger governance around the sport.”

The Johannesburg Giants will represent South Africa in Tshwane, where they will face stiff competition from teams that include:

2024 champions and last year’s runners-up Petro Luanda (of Angola);

Al Ahly Ly (Libya);

Nairobi City Thunder (Kenya);

Dar City (Tanzania); and

Tigers Basketball Club (Rwanda).

Fall said he was pleased with initial ticket sales for the opening weekend, with action starting on Friday at 4pm.