Volleyball SA brushes off concerns in whistleblower reports

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Reports in possession of the Sunday Times claim Volleyball South Africa has little to show for all its revenue, pointing to various factors, like no senior indoor team being appointed since 2011. Stock photo.

Volleyball South Africa (VSA), with a turnover exceeding R50m over the past 10 years, has dismissed concerns raised in two self-termed whistleblower reports alleging poor governance and mismanagement.

The reports, in possession of the Sunday Times, claim VSA has little to show for all its revenue, pointing to various factors, like no senior indoor team being appointed since 2011. Issues raised include:

Former national coach Adam Maskell, an Australian, never received a work permit during his tenure from late 2023 to the end of last year, having to fly home — sometimes for months at a time — to renew his tourist visa before returning.

Erratic spending of the R10m government grant for the three-year National Volleyball League (NVL) has been questioned, with:

R8.7m spent in the first year ending March 2018;



R153,000 in the second; and



R2.3m in the third year.

Having a general manager, but no salary being reflected in the financial statements, although items like office expenses and rentals totalling more than R82,000 are listed for the year ending March 31 2025.

President Anthony Mokoena claiming mileage for driving to a tournament in Gqeberha instead of flying, which allegedly would have been cheaper.

[Adam Maskell’s] engagement was based on a short-term, renewable contract model rather than a continuous full-year appointment. This arrangement is consistent with international best practice — Volleyball SA

While the authors of the whistleblower reports and other sport insiders believe there’s cause for an inquiry, VSA this week countered the claim, describing the allegations around Maskell as misleading.

“His engagement was based on a short-term, renewable contract model rather than a continuous full-year appointment. This arrangement is consistent with international best practice,” VSA said.

Maskell declined to comment.

On the NVL, VSA said all funding received at the time “was administered in compliance with the relevant government requirements”.

VSA said it had no salaried employees, adding the person fulfilling the general manager duties was an independent contractor. “He does not receive a salary but rather a fixed monthly retainer,” it said, adding his salary was included under the item “development and capacity building”, which totalled R1.5m last year.

On Mokoena’s trip to Gqeberha, VSA said the president had to deliver “certain logistics” to the event, which made driving more practical than flying.

VSA also denied that former Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane had taken on a role in the body, saying she had been appointed by the Polokwane municipality to serve as project manager for a tournament there last year.