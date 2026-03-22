‘I Bumrah’ed you,’ Indian star Lahiri says after Crushers edge Southern Guards

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Anirban Lahiri, right, played a crucial role in the Crushers edging the Southern Guards by one shot at LIV Golf South Africa at Steyn City on Sunday.

Trust Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri to find a cricket comparison after his Crushers team edged Louis Oosthuizen’s Southern Guards to the LIV Golf South Africa team title at Steyn City on Sunday.

“I Bumrah-ed you,” he said with a laugh at the winners’ press conference, referring to India’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah who helped destroy South Africa’s line-up in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

The Crushers amassed a combined 76 under par to sneak past the Guards, who had enjoyed a nine-stroke lead early in the final round, by one stroke.

And while captain Bryson DeChambeau won the individual crown on a playoff, having shot a five-under 66 for a 26-under total, it was Lahiri who produced the critical contribution in the final innings.

He fired 63 to share the lowest round of the day with Spanish star Jon Rahm and American Michael La Sasso. Rahm, three shots off the pace at the start of the day, drew level with DeChambeau to force the shoot-out.

Lahiri, who has two wins on the DP World Tour and another five on the Asian Tour, also shot 63 in the third round after starting with 69 on the first two days.