‘They have this ruthless nature’ - Bryson’s brilliance in playoff draws comparisons with Tiger Woods

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Bryson DeChambeau’s brilliant three-wood approach shot on his way to claiming a second consecutive LIV victory on the first playoff hole at Steyn City on Sunday has drawn comparisons with former world No.1 Tiger Woods.

DeChambeau and Jon Rahm went into the shoot-out after ending on 26 under par in regulation play, but the American conjured up magic as he hammered his second shot 295 yards from left of the fairway on the par-five 18th hole to 12ft from the pin.

Rahm went into the bunker, splashed out and missed a long birdie chance before DeChambeau easily two-putted for an emotional victory, adding to the win achieved by his cosmopolitan Crushers team also comprising Englishman Paul Casey, American Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri of India.

When a question was asked about comparisons between DeChambeau and Woods at the winners’ press conference, teammate Casey described both as players with the ability to produce impossible shots.

“The greats can do things you just scratch your head at sometimes … Tiger, occasionally he pulled things out and you’d just go ‘I understand the game, I can hit a lot of great shots, but I can’t do that’.

“The [DeChambeau’s] three-wood on 18, I can’t do that and I’m not sure there’s anybody else in this field who can hit that shot. Maybe on the planet,” added 48-year-old Casey, who reached No.3 in the world in 2009.

Howell III, who played with Woods in the 2003 Presidents Cup at Fancourt, spoke about the two men’s capacity to get into the zone.

“Tiger and Bryson have this ability to switch everything off and play golf fearlessly, no matter what may happen.

“They just have this ruthless nature about them to not want to beat you by one or two shots, but beat you by three or four or five.”

DeChambeau, however, appeared anything but ruthless after his victory, letting the tears flow as he struggled to keep his emotions in check, first on the 18th green and then again at the press conference.

“It was just stuff that I can’t really explain … Just a lot of emotion, numerous things. Stuff I’m not going to talk about and stuff that I can’t talk about, which is, you know, obviously my dad and it’s been a few years now,” he said.

His father died in late 2022.

“I think it’s time for people to see that I’m not just a scientific robot guy, I have a lot of passion, I care about the game, I care about people watching me, I care about entertaining, I care about a team, I care about pretty much everything in life.

“When you have moments in life that aren’t easy it’s really nice to have had a father that can give you that perseverance and that wisdom to say ‘don’t quit, don’t ever quit, you just got to keep going’ — and it was true.”

DeChambeau said the tears first started during the round after a chance encounter with a member of the crowd, just before the heavens opened, making conditions difficult for the field.

“There was another moment that happened with a fan out there that did something to me that made me literally cry as I was walking up to the 16th tee. And that’s when the storm got really heavy and it just gave me perseverance and that gratitude to just go, ‘you know what, no matter what happens, I’m gonna be OK.’

“There’s more to life than just golf and honestly that relaxed me a lot in that moment because it was was getting difficult, it was getting tough and it was brutal … There’s just a lot going on.

“Losing my dad wasn’t easy, going through what I’m going through is not easy.”

DeChambeau produced more magical moments over the final three holes, especially in the wet.

His tee shot on 16 landed in thick rough, forcing him to hack the ball out onto the fairway.

From there he pitched it close and boxed the putt.

On 18 he drove left — as he did in the playoff later — and landed in thick rough. He was allowed to take a drop into slightly less thick grass, but his approach landed in the front of the large sand trap guarding the green.

He miscued his bunker shot and the ball stopped short of the green, but DeChambeau chipped it close and putted it in to force the playoff.

DeChambeau’s next stop will be the US Masters at Augusta next month.