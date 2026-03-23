Sibisi vows to sweat blood in fight against ‘Tank’

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Promoters in KwaZulu-Natal are walking the talk in their efforts to keep the province’s boxing champions active to prevent them from being stripped their belts due to inactivity.

A champion has 90 days to defend against any contender in the top 10 ratings from the day they won their belts, and that is called voluntary defence.

Once that is done successfully, they must defend against the No 1 contender in what is called mandatory defence, failing which authorities relieve them of the belt.

In the past, some champions have forfeited their voluntary defences and even lost their belts in the boardrooms for failing to make mandatory defences because of not having an astute promoter dedicated to them.

KwaZulu-Natal currently has seven SA champions − and that include three female titlist − in 17 weight divisions of boxing.

“That is a huge achievement,” said Boxing SA provincial manager in KZN, Mlungisi Dube. “We also have a large number of KZN champions. I hope and trust none of our champions will lose their titles because of not being afforded the opportunity to defend them.”

Nomvelo Magcaba, Hlengiwe Dladla and Zandile Malinga afforded Nonkululeko Mncube the opportunity to retain her provincial junior bantamweight belt against Thema Zuma at Bruntville Sports Complex in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, on March 7.

Nkosingiphile “T-Prince” Sibisi from Dundee is due for a mandatory defence of his SA flyweight title against Samkelo “The Tank” Sotomela from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Dladla and her husband promoter Hlulisizwe Dladla have volunteered to make it possible for Sibisi to honour that obligation. They will stage that fight at Escourt Hall on Saturday.

The tournament is dubbed “Blood and Tears”, and that is what Sibisi will do to retain his belt, according to trainer Nathi Hlatshwayo of Sibongile Boxing gym.

Sotomela, who is based in Johannesburg, is an aggressive and hard-punching competitor who hardly takes a step back in a fight.

“Sibisi is prepared to sweat blood,” warned Hlatshwayo. “Our intention is to own the SA belt, so we will do everything in our powers to make sure that we record our third successful defence.”

Male national champions are required to successfully defend their titles five times to own the belt, while their female counterparts need only three defences.

Hlatshwayo added: “We have seen Sotomela’s style of fighting, he’s aggressive and rely on power. “We prepared accordingly. We have a perfect strategy which I can’t reveal now but will obviously be on display on Saturday.”

Sibisi, 26, also holds the ABU and IBF International belts, which will not be on the line against Sotomela, who holds the IBF Africa title.

Their fight pits colleagues Shannon Strydon and Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan against each other.

Strydom trains Sotomela at Nathan’s HotBox Gym in Balfour Park while Nathan manages Sibisi.

Sibisi is undefeated after 11 fights while 31-year-old Sotomela has a loss against 10 wins.

Hlatshwayo’s other boxer, Nhlakanipho Kunene, will take on Ally Ngwando for the WBF International mini flyweight belt.

Undefeated after seven fights, Kunene will welcome the Tanzanian who has 11 wins, three losses and two draws.

Mxolisi “Nation” Zuma returns to action against Saul Hlungwane in the featherweight bout scheduled for six rounds.

Zuma, also from Hlatshwayo’s productive camp, fought in Namibia in August, where he lost to Fillipus “Energy” Nghitumbwa for the WBO Global junior featherweight belt at the Windhoek Country Club.

That was Zuma’s first loss after 10 straight wins, which all came by knockouts.

Hlungwane from Limpopo is a journeyman of only five wins against 13 losses.

Hlatshwayo said twinkling female star, Lethokuhle Sibisi, will be in action against Malawian Sakina Ibrahim in the bantamweight over four rounds.

She chalked up a stunning third-round stoppage of debutant Anoyolo Qabule in Mooi River.

Dladla’s son, Zekhethelo Dladla, and Malawian Limbani Lano, will meet over four rounds in the heavyweight division while Sanele Maduna and Rofhiwa Maphupha will meet over six rounds in the flyweight class.

Action will begin at 1pm.