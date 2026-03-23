World indoor athletics: how Team SA fared

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Franco Le Roux of South Africa set an African record in the men’s 60m hurdles with a 7.50sec in the heats before placing seventh in the final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships that took place at the Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena in Torun, Poland, on 21 March 2026.

There were no medals from the six athletes representing South Africa at the World Indoor Championships in Kujawy Pomorze, Poland, this weekend.

Among highlights, Franco le Roux set an African record in the men’s 60m hurdles with a 7.50sec in the heats before placing seventh in the final.

Luan Munnick produced a personal best in the 3,000m.

Here is how the South Africans each performed at the event:

Luan Munnik (3,000m)

Produced a personal best of 7min 37.94sec in finishing seventh behind Josh Kerr of Great Britrain, who won the gold with a time of 7:35.56.

Franco le Roux (60m hurdles)

He won his heat in an African record 7.50sec to progress to the semifinals. His time left him as the third-fastest qualifier from the heats.

In the semifinal he placed fourth in his race in 7.55, which left him in ninth on the overall summary, first reserve for the final. Dylan Beard of the US withdrew from the final and Le Roux got his chance. There he finished seventh with another strong run of 7.51.

Mondray Barnard (60mH): Finished 4th in his heat in 7.69 and originally missed out on a place in the semi-finals as he was 20th fastest overall. However, some scratchings elevated him into the 16 semi-final spots. There, he finished 7th in his heat in 7.68, which wasn’t enough for him to progress further.

Luvo Manyonga (long jump)

Was unable to produce a measure in his series of jumps and was given a “no mark” finish. Gold was won by Portugal’s Gerson Balde with a winning leap of 8.46m.

Temoso Masikane (long jump)

Placed 16th overall after a best effort of 7.37m.

Aiden Smith (shot put)

Finished 15th with a best effort of 19.07m in the one-off final. New Zealand’s Tom Walsh won gold with a heave of 21.82m.

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