Blast from the past: Aussies, Bancroft bust for ball-tampering at Newlands

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Australia's Cameron Bancroft, second right, is confronted by umpires Nigel Long and Richard Illingworth as captain Steve Smith looks on during day three of the third Test against SA at Newlands, Cape Town, in March 2018.

1985 — Competing for England, Bloemfontein-born Zola Budd leads from start to finish to emphatically win the women’s world cross-country championship in Lisbon. She completed the 5km course in 15 min 01 sec to beat American Cathy Branta (15:24) and Ingrid Kristiansen of Norway (15:27).

1997 — Allan Donald finishes with 5/36 as South Africa bowl out Australia for 185 in the third and final Test at Centurion. The Proteas reached the 29-run target in the seventh over to win by eight wickets, though they lost the series 1-2.

2000 — Lance Klusener takes 5/47 as the Proteas, chasing 197 runs, beat Pakistan by three wickets in a triangular series ODI in Sharjah.

2001 — Bafana Bafana beat Mauritius 3-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the now defunct Boet Erasmus stadium in Port Elizabeth. Benni McCarthy, Alfred Phiri and Sibusiso Zuma scored all three goals in the first 20 minutes.

2002 — Lance Klusener scores 59 as the Proteas are bowled out for 181 to lose the second ODI against Australia at Centurion by 45 runs. Shaun Pollock took 4/32 as the visitors made 226/8.

2005 — Cri-Zelda Brits scores 72 and then takes 4/37 as the South African women bowl out the West Indies for 168 to win their World Cup match in Pretoria by one run with two balls remaining. Brits dismissed Philippa Thomas for 11 to clinch the victory.

2006 — Thomas Mashaba makes the first defence of his marginal IBO featherweight title he’d won from Vuyani Bungu, outpointing Yober Ortega of Venezuela in Nelspruit.

2007 — Bafana Bafana beat Chad 3-0 as temperatures hit 42°C in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in N’Djamena. Surprise Moriri and Delron Buckley struck before halftime with Sibusiso Zuma scoring the third in the 78th minute. It was Carlos Alberto Parreira’s first match in charge of South Africa.

2007 — AB de Villiers make 92 from 70 balls, but it’s not enough as the Proteas are bowled out for 294 to lose their World Cup group match against Australia in Basseterre by 83 runs.

2012 — Takalani Ndlovu loses his IBF junior-featherweight title on a split decision to countryman Jeffrey Mathebula at Carnival City. It was his second defence.

2013 — AB de Villiers scores 95 as the Proteas surpass the 206-run target to beat Pakistan by six wickets in the final fifth ODI in Benoni and claim the series 3-2.

2014 — JP Duminy scores an unbeaten 86 of 43 balls as the Proteas, on 170/6, beat New Zealand by two runs in their World T20 group match in Chattogram. Dale Steyn took 4/17, claiming two wickets in a dramatic final over that cost just four runs.

2015 — Ex-South African Grant Elliott scores an unbeaten 84 off 73 balls as New Zealand eliminate the Proteas from the World Cup, winning their weather-hit semifinal in Auckland by four wickets with one ball remaining. Faf du Plessis scored 82 and AB de Villiers an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls as South Africa posted 281/5 in 43 overs. The Kiwis needed to make 298, which they did with captain Brendon McCullum making 59 from 26 balls.

2018 — Bafana Bafana beat hosts Zambia 2-0 to win the final of a four nations tournament in Ndola. Percy Tau scored in the 15th minute and substitute Lebogang Mothiba clinched the match in the 90th minute.

2018 — Australian cricket is engulfed in a ball-tampering scandal after Cameron Bancroft is spotted by TV cameras using sandpaper to scuff the ball on the third day of the third Test against the Proteas at Newlands. Captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were implicated, and all three players were suspended by Cricket Australia.

2019 — Percy Tau scores twice as Bafana Bafana beat Libya 2-1 in Sfax, Tunisia, to clinch qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt later in the year. South Africa had needed a draw to book their spot. Tau scored his first in the 50th minute and again in the 69th, three minutes after the hosts had equalised through a penalty.

2019 — Dwaine Pretorius scores an unbeaten 77 off 42 balls and Reeza Hendricks 66 as the Proteas, on 198/2, beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs in a rain-shortened third and final T20 at the Wanderers for a 2-0 series triumph. With the target revised to 183 from 17 overs, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 137, Andile Phehlukwayo taking 4/24.

2023 — Lyle Foster strikes twice as Bafana Bafana draw 2-2 against Liberia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Stadium.