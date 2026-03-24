Confusion reigns over who Sibisi will face in title defence

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SA and IBF international featherweight champion Lindelani Sibisi still does not know who his dance partner will be in his mandatory defence scheduled for Saturday at Escourt Hall in KwaZulu-Natal.

That is because the arbitrator is yet to reach a verdict after Boxing SA could not resolve a dispute between the camps of Bongani “King Killer” Fule and Siyabulela “Showtime” Hem as to who should challenge Sibisi.

The No 1 contender in that weight division, Ishmaeel “King K” Kadri, is alleged to have written a step-aside letter to BSA, indicating that he is not interested in the national title. Kadri and Sibisi are both managed by Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan.

The opportunity to meet Sibisi now falls to the No 2 contender, Fule, who signed on the dotted line with promoter Hlula Dladla to challenge Sibisi on Saturday.

Then there is Hem, the reigning SA junior featherweight holder, whose management wants him to challenge Sibisi.

It’s unclear if Hem has signed a contract, but he is said to have submitted his challenge form last year and claims to be the one in line to face Sibisi.

His camp bases their case on the BSA’s Championship Policy and Regulations, which say a sitting champion is permitted to challenge another champion in a different weight class, even ahead of a mandatory No 1 contender, provided they adhere to specific procedural rules.

Regulations are legally binding, established under the South African Boxing Act of 2001, and enforced by law, whereas policies are internal guidelines that can be changed.

While the arbitrator is dilly-dallying, Sibisi’s trainer, Nathi Hlatshwayo, is in the dark.

Sowetan asked him how Sibisi prepared for two boxers with completely different styles. “I have no plan,” Hlatshwayo said. “Everything has come to a standstill; we are stressed and don’t know if we must pull out of the tournament. My boy is frustrated.”

The mandatory situation means Sibisi must defend, failing which he will be stripped of the title.

BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka said: “The verdict is expected any time; the written submissions [from Fule and Hem’s representatives] were received up to midnight [on] Saturday.”