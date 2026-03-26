BSA to align its rules to avoid repeat of Fule title wrangle

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Bongani Fule flanked by manager Andile Mshumpela and promoter Mzi Booi will get a shot at Lindelani Sibisi's featherweight title in March

Boxing SA (BSA) has welcomed the ruling by the Arbitration Tribunal that Bongani “King Killer” Fule is the appropriate challenger for reigning SA featherweight champion Lindelani “Sqhwaga” Sibisi.

BSA’s sanctioning committee had named Siyabulela Hem, the current junior featherweight champion, as the mandatory challenger for Sibisi.

That decision was contested by Fule’s manager, Andile “Black Buffalo” Mshumpela, which led to a dispute.

BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka said the tribunal’s ruling identified “systemic and structural deficiencies within the organisation” that require immediate attention to prevent future disputes.

“BSA will ensure that all internal rules and policies are aligned with existing regulations and ensure proper governance and decision-making processes within the sanctioning committee.”

Mshumpela said he had expected the ruling would be in their favour. “I found flaws and inconsistencies when cross-questioning sanctioning committee chairman Irvin Buhlalu,“ he said yesterday.

“I asked him what supersedes each other between BSA regulations and policy, and he said regulations, which was spot on. I asked him why, then, did he rule that Hem must fight Sibisi; he stumbled and just could not answer that one.”

Regulations are clear that the official challenger to a champion is the No 1 rated contender. If that contender is not interested, they must write a letter advising the sanctioning committee that they’re stepping aside, and the opportunity then falls to the No 2 contender.

The No 1 contender, Ishmaeel Kadri, is understood to have done just that, and the opportunity fell to Fule, who is No 2.

Sibisi’s trainer, Nkosinathi Hlatshwayo, said the fight will no longer happen on Saturday at Escourt Hall. “It has been planned for April,” he said.

“This will mean we would have trained specifically for Fule for one day because Friday is the weigh-in, whereas Fule and Hem knew their opponent, and they prepared accordingly.”

He said Fule will be paid 10% of his purse money by the promoters, Hlula Dladla and his wife Hlengiwe, who will jointly stage their tournament on Saturday.

Sowetan