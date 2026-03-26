Fixing SA basketball starts on the court, says Giants coach Ngwenya

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Florsheim Ngwenya, head coach of the Johannesburg Giants and the team's captain Pieter Prinsloo, ahead of season 6 of the Basketball Africa League that starts in Tshwane on Friday.

The Johannesburg Giants have the added responsibility of not just qualifying for the finals of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), but also showing that the sport in South Arica is not just about maladministration.

The Giants tip off the opening night of the Kalahari Conference at Sunbet Arena on Friday with a match against Dar City of Tanzania. For their head coach Florsheim “Flosh” Ngwenya, the next week has added importance beyond what happens on the court.

“There is a massive responsibility on us. We have an administrative mess in SA basketball, but if we are going to fix it, then we have to start where we control things, which is on the floor,” said Ngwenya.

A former head coach of the South African national team, Ngwenya said changing the bad publicity that surrounds a sport, which is popular at youth level, starts by showing South Africans what the sport is all about. “There isn’t a lack of interest for basketball, there is a lack of direction,” he said.

Basketball SA had its status as a mother body removed by the department of sports and recreation in January. Officials from the defunct organisation were instructed by the department to engage in talks with Sascoc and the International Basketball Federation to map a way forward to establish the body.

It has been embroiled in controversy for many years, with the mismanagement of a continental youth tournament in 2024 seen as the last straw.

“As the basketball community, we have to look at ourselves and step up and run our own sport,” said Ngwenya. “We have to claim the sport back. To do that it means showing what we are about on the court, but also stop whispering in corridors about what is wrong, while the house is burning.”

Those sentiments were shared by the Giants’ captain Pieter Prinsloo. “The administrators don’t give a crap about the game, they only care for themselves. Basketball admin in SA has been a joke since 2017,” said Prinsloo, who last represented the national team that year.

🎬 Lights on. Cameras rolling. BAL Season 6 loading… 🌍🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ic3D7KMUEY — Basketball Africa League (@theBAL) March 26, 2026

“To help fix this, it starts with us, and I guess us older guys, once we’ve stopped playing, we need to get involved to help rebuild the game in the country.”

The Giants face a tough road to qualify for the BAL finals in Kigali at the end of May. Besides Dar City, the Nairobi City Thunder from Kenya and Rwandan representatives the Tigers, the Giants will also face two former champions in Al Ahly of Libya and Petro Luanda of Angola.

The top four teams from the Kalahari Conference will face the top four teams from the Sahara conference — which is being played in Rabat from April 24 — in the playoff finals in Kigali from May 22.

The Dar City team includes Hasheem Thabeet, a former No 2 draft pick in the NBA, who spent five years in the league, playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now 39, Thabeet sees the next week as an opportunity to give back to the sport in Tanzania, where he was born. “I’ve been transitioning to coaching, but this gives me a last chance to get on the floor, and help our younger guys.

“I’m at the end of my career, and I really don’t have anything to prove. I want to inspire the younger guys in my country,” said Thabeet.

TimesLIVE