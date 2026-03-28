Sinner storms into Miami Open final, eyes rare Sunshine Double

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jannik Sinner of Italy serves against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semi-finals of the men’s singles at the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Jannik Sinner will be a heavy favourite to complete the “Sunshine Double”, following his triumph in Indian Wells earlier this month, after beating Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(4) on Friday to reach the Miami Open final.

The Italian world No 2, who will play Czech Jiri Lehecka in the final this evening, roared “Let’s go!” after the German failed to put his powerful serve back in play on match point.

“It has been an incredible swing,” said Sinner, the four-time Grand Slam champion who picked up his 16th consecutive Masters 1000 match victory.

“I’ve been trying to play as many matches as possible, and I couldn’t do any better. Today was a very tough encounter; he played some incredible tennis, but I was serving very well, especially in the end, and in the crucial moments.”

Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a backhand against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the semifinals of the men’s singles at the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium. (Mike Frey)

Sinner is now one win away from becoming the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to complete the “Sunshine Double” by winning at Indian Wells in the California desert and the Miami Open in South Florida in the same season.

Earlier, 24-year-old Lehecka dismantled Arthur Fils 6-2 6-2 in just 75 minutes to reach his first Masters 1000 final. He broke the 21-year-old Frenchman early and never relinquished his grip on the match.

Fils briefly threatened a revival at the start of the second set, but he struggled with consistency and committed a total of 21 unforced errors to Lehecka’s 14, with three double faults.

“I’m very excited that I’m in a final, definitely one of my goals, but at the same time it’s just a sport; there are more important things going on in the world right now. I’m just trying to do what I do best,” Lehecka said.

Late last night, world No 1 and Indian Wells champion Aryna Sabalenka played American Coco Gauff for the women’s title.

Reuters