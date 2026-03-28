Contentious cricket season finally over

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The domestic cricket season, which has had more drama off the field than on it, finally concludes at the Wanderers today, with two unions who were at the forefront of calls for restructure battling it out for the Cricket South Africa (CSA) One-Day Cup.

Not only are the Lions and Titans two of the most successful teams on the field in the last 20 years, they’ve also produced the most Proteas players.

Usually that would earn the union a tick, but this past season both teams have been hindered by call-ups to the Proteas and SA A side.

In the case of the Titans, it left them in danger of relegation to Division 2. Their third-place finish in the One-Day Cup, along with a pair of crucial wins in the latter stages of the Four-Day Series against the KZN-Inland Tuskers (who have been relegated) and Western Province, ensured they retained Division 1 status for next season.

But the scare and the subsequent controversy over promotion/relegation shone a spotlight on a domestic structure that is badly in need of change because of the economic drag it puts on CSA as a whole.

The Titans and Lions, with the support of KwaZulu-Natal Dolphins — the only other financially stable provincial union — weren’t able to gain all the changes they wanted with the CSA Members Council. One of those included compensation in terms of points for supplying players to the Proteas and SA A teams. Another was an end to promotion/relegation.

It will remain but be decided over two years instead of one. Nevertheless, coaches, especially in Division 1, remain opposed, with Lions head coach Russell Domingo stating that “it doesn’t add much value at all”.

Since the system was introduced at the end of the 2022/23 season, the same two teams — the Tuskers and Free State Knights — have swapped places between the divisions. It will be the case again at the end of this season.

Defenders of the promotion/relegation — which includes the director of national teams Enoch Nkwe and the director responsible for domestic cricket Eddie Khoza — believe it adds an element of jeopardy.

However, the costs of maintaining a 15-team provincial structure are of greater importance to CSA, and with money from the International Cricket Council likely to be less after the next international broadcast deal is signed, CSA may be forced to take drastic measures.

They’ve attempted to kick the ball down the road, however, by making minimal changes, one of which may include lowering the number of players unions can contract from 17 to 15 in Division 1, and from 15 to 11 in Division 2.

There are enough good players on show at the Wanderers today — including Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma — to highlight what a solid product domestic cricket is when two competitive sides are involved

Meanwhile, the system continues to churn out talent, as was shown recently in New Zealand, where the Lions’ Conor Esterhuizen and Nqobani Mokoena, from the Dolphins, both shone for the Proteas.

There are enough good players on show at the Wanderers today — including Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma — to highlight what a solid product domestic cricket is when two competitive sides are involved.

The Lions cruised directly into the final by finishing top of the table, thanks largely to the consistency of Zubayr Hamza in the top order. The elegant right-hander ended the league portion of the competition with 400 runs, which included two centuries.

The Titans lack the depth that the Lions can call on, which is one of the reasons they were in relegation trouble.

In Rivaldo Moonsamy, who usually saves his best performances for when he faces the Lions, they possess a maverick talent whose 202 runs in the competition belie the bigger impact he’s made. If he can click, as he has done previously, the Titans may create an upset today.