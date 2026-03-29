Caster Semenya says IOC’s gender tests disrespectful to women

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Former 800m Olympic gold medalist and world champion Caster Semenya has described the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s events as nonsense and disrespectful to women.

IOC president Kirsty Coventry has confirmed the reintroduction of sex testing and banning of transgender women and athletes with differences in sex development (DSD) from women’s competitions.

The organisation said eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females.

The move has sparked outrage in certain quarters with Semenya saying the voices of affected women have not been heard.

“I think when it comes to leadership, you need to understand it is a need for women to be taken into consideration looking into history,” she said after taking part in the first race of the Spar Grand Prix in Cape Town on Sunday that was won by Tayla Kavanagh in 31 min 33 sec.

Caster Semenya says IOC's gender verification tests are nonsense and disrespectful to women.



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“We all know that back then, in the early 1990s, such kinds of regulations came in ... but they were a failure and that’s why they were dropped.

“The reason we did that [dropped the rules] is because we were consulted and personally I would say the voice is not heard.”

The IOC said its decision is evidence‑based and expert‑informed, that the policy is applicable from the LA28 Olympic Games onwards and protects fairness, safety and integrity in the female category.

Last year, US president Donald Trump issued an executive order banning transgender athletes from women’s sport.

“[Coventry] is an African and I am sure she understands how and where we come from as Africans.

“We cannot control genetics and for her being a woman coming from Africa and knowing how African women are affected by that. It causes harm on the body.

If you are an organisation like the IOC and you like diversity, act like one and don’t be here for policy and seeking power. This is not for power, this is for you to be a leader — Caster Semenya

“If you say science is clear, show us who decided. Don’t dress it [up] because it’s a lie and we know this because we have seen it. If we were to answer or confront it, that’s how we are going to respond and we will be strong in our response.”

Semenya said women must be accepted for who they are and their human rights protected at the highest level of sport.

“It affects women and if you respect their dignity, don’t question who they are but accept them to take part in the sports. We are talking about human rights and diversity.

“If you are an organisation like the IOC and you like diversity, act like one and don’t be here for policy and seeking power. This is not for power, this is for you to be a leader.

“It is nonsense for me and it is about integrity. As a women, why must you be tested to prove that you are fit? Now we need to prove we are worthy as women to take part in sport.

“Anyone has their own opinion and mine is: why would you allow women to take part in sports if you are going to question them?

“That is disrespect for women.”

TimesLIVE