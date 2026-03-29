Kavanagh stuns Xaba in Spar 10km race in Cape Town

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Tayla Kavanagh crosses the finishing line at the Spar Women's 10km race at Green Point in Cape Town.

Tayla Kavanagh stunned overwhelming favourite Glenrose Xaba in a dramatic sprint finish to secure her first victory of the series in the Spar Grand Prix 10km race in Green Point in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

Defending champion Xaba went into the first leg of the series as the woman to beat but Kavanagh dug deep in the closing stages to win in a personal best of 31:33.

Xaba took second place in 31:38, while the top three was completed by Kyla Jacobs in time of 32:16.

“I am really happy with how things went, I took the race nicely this morning. Glenrose and I had a good run out there and huge well-done to her because it was a good battle,” said Kavanagh, who will be looking to maintain good form during the remaning races of the series in Durban, Tshwane, Gqeberha, and Johannesburg in the coming months.

Tayla Kavanagh won the SPAR Grand Prix 10km race in Cape Town in personal best of 31:33. pic.twitter.com/FKhMonFkJn — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 29, 2026

“I am happy to walk away with my personal best today. It was a good and honest race between us. We always put a good effort our there.

“At about 9km, I surged but she came back at me and all the way to the last we were neck and neck. I told myself to test what was left in my legs and I kept on pushing.

“I managed to open up a little gap and from there I focused on the finish line.”

Xaba said she tried to stay with Kavanagh during the heated finish but her legs gave up.

I apologise for what happened at the finish when she came to hug me. I was still very tired and maybe people will say Glenrose doesn’t want to be beaten — Glenrose Xaba

“The race went well from the beginning and according to today’s results I am still in a good direction. It was about the last 500m when she surged forward and I started to feel the heavy load in my legs,” she said.

“I couldn’t fight any more and I decided to hold onto second position.”

There was an controversial moment at the finish line where Xaba appeared to dismiss Kavanagh when she came to hug her. Xaba apologised for the incident even though she stressed it had not occurred on purpose.

“I apologise for what happened at the finish when she came to hug me. I was still very tired and maybe people will say Glenrose doesn’t want to be beaten.

“I accept being beaten because as an athlete sometimes you lose. Sorry about what happened, it’s just that I was tired and I am not that kind of person.”

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