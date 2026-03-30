Blast from the past: Joyi as Nkosinathi retains IBF title

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South Africa's Nkosinathi Joyi jabs Japan's Katsunari Takayama during their IBF strawweight title bout at the Orient Theatre in East London.

1985 — Piet Crous makes the first defence of his WBA cruiserweight title as he stops American Randy Stephens in the third round at Sun City. Stephens, who retired after that fight, had previously campaigned as a heavyweight, getting knocked out by South African hope Kallie Knoetze in 1979 and American star Ken Norton the previous year. He went the distance against Gerrie Coetzee earlier in 1978, losing the decision over 10 rounds.

2001 — Shaun Pollock scores an unbeaten 106 and Daryll Cullinan, resuming on 108, 134 as South Africa make 454 in the third Test against the West Indies in Bridgetown.

2002 — World Cup-bound Bafana Bafana need a penalty shootout to beat neighbours Botswana after drawing their Cosafa Cup first round match 0-0 in Gaborone. The South Africa players slotted all five of their shots and goalkeeper Calvin Marlin stopped the final Botswana effort by Oliver Pikati to clinch a 5-4 win.

2002 — Neil McKenzie scores 67 and Jonty Rhodes 56 as the Proteas are bowled out for 253 to lose the fourth ODI in Bloemfontein by 37 runs, slipping to 0-3 in the seven-match series.

2004 — Graeme Smith, resuming on 46, scores an unbeaten 125 as South Africa reach the 234-run target to win the third and final Test against New Zealand in Wellington by six wickets and draw the series 1-1.

2004 — Bafana Bafana are beaten 0-1 by Australia in a friendly at Loftus Road in London. Marco Bresciano scored the only goal in the 18th minute against a South African team playing under coach Styles Phumo for the last time.

2005 — Cri-Zelda Brits scores 46 as the South African women are limited to 174/6 on their way to losing their World Cup match against England in Pretoria by eight wickets.

2008 — Neil McKenzie, resuming on 59, scores an unbeaten 155 as South Africa draw the first Test against India in Chennai.

2012 — Colin Ingram scores 78 off 50 balls as the Proteas, on 219/4, beat India by 11 runs in a rain-shortened one-off T20 at the Wanderers. India didn’t lose a wicket as they tried to chase the 83-run target in 7.5 overs.

2012 — Nkosinathi Joyi outpoints Katsunari Takayama of Japan at Emperors Palace to retain his IBF strawweight title.

2018 — Aiden Markram scores 152 off 216 balls on the first day of the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Wanderers.

2024 — Anneke Bosch scores 50 off 32 as the South African women are restricted to 137/8 to lose the second T20 against Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom by seven wickets.