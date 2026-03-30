Caster’s advice to Xaba: ‘You won’t win all the time’

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Caster Semenya has told Glenrose Xaba to chin up after she suffered a surprise defeat in the opening race of the Spar Women’s 10km Grand Prix in Cape Town on Sunday.

Having led from the start, Xaba’s sensational winning streak was brought to an abrupt end by Tayla Kavanagh, who found strength in the last 100m stretch to win in 31:33 and relegate Xaba (31:88) to second place.

Glenrose Xaba apologises to Tayla Kavanagh for snubbing her after the SPAR 10km race in Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/nSVS2tiAGS — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 29, 2026

A silver medal is not something Xaba has been accustomed to, having won all five races last year to claim the Grand Prix for the third time. Her coach, Semenya, the former Olympic and world 800m champion, warned Xaba defeat is part of the game.

“I told her after the race she must accept it,” Semenya said.

“There are 20 other elite athletes there, so you can take any position. If not her, who deserved second place? You must live with it because you won’t win all the time.”

Xaba gracefully accepted Kavanagh was better on the day at the post-race press conference, but her reaction in the immediate aftermath of the run drew ire from onlookers who accused her of an unsportsmanlike attitude.

Tayla Kavanagh won the SPAR Grand Prix 10km race in Cape Town in personal best of 31:33. pic.twitter.com/FKhMonFkJn — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 29, 2026

When Kavanagh opened her arms to embrace Xaba, she appeared to push her away.

“I’m sorry, I had lost my breath, and I needed time to calm down,” Xaba said when it was put to her that her reaction painted her as a sore loser.

She vowed to come back stronger for the next one. “I led for almost the entire race, and she [Kavanagh] was pushing me. I thought we would pace together, and I’m so happy for her.”

In the absence of Ethiopians Tadu Nare and Salem Gebre, who couldn’t make the race due to visa challenges, the podium was an all-South African affair, with Kyla Jacobs claiming third place in 32:16.

Sowetan