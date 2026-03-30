Fight-starved Dlamini to see action in Japan

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Lerato Dlamini will risk his No 4 IBF featherweight rating against 13th-rated Mikito Nakano in Japan in May, his manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan has confirmed.

Nicknamed “Lights Out”, Dlamini last fought in May last year.

The Free Stater was scheduled to fight in a tournament in November, but his promoter Larry Wainstein took him off that bill after Dlamini received a voluntary IBF world title shot against champion Angelo “El Chinito” Leo.

That fight was to take place on February 21.

Said Nathan: “Contracts were signed, and Dlamini had started training through December. An objection was then raised by mandatory No 1 contender Ra’eese Aleem and his team, who refused to allow the exception for Leo v Dlamini.”

Nathan and his partners, Teiken Promotions, announced that Dlamini would fight southpaw Nakano on May 6.

“I am happy to be back,” said Dlamini. “I am excited; I’ve been training since January just to keep the body in shape and the weight down while waiting.”

He said faith kept him strong. “I knew something was going to happen because Colin had not rested,” he said.

If fight records are anything to go by, Dlamini’s longevity and quality opposition make him the favourite.

At 32, Dlamini has 12 knockouts in 21 wins against three losses, while Nakano suffered a single loss in 15 fights, with 13 knockouts.

But 30-year-old Nakano, nicknamed “Manos de Acero” (Spanish for “Iron Fist”), has a good amateur pedigree. He won numerous Japanese domestic titles and finished up with a record of 68 wins and eight losses.