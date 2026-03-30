Zimbabwean boxer in ICU after Mpumalanga bout

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Zimbabwean boxer Ndoda Ncube is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Witbank Hospital in eMalahleni, where he is being monitored by doctors after a head operation on Saturday.

Boxing South Africa (BSA) Mpumalanga manager Oupa Lubisi confirmed this after Sowetan received the information from a source.

BSA’s communications department failed to do that while the Zimbabwean National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) issued a statement.

“Ncube participated in a BSA-sanctioned contest on March 27 in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, under the promotion of Ilanga Boxing Promotions,” it said.

“Before the bout, Ncube was cleared to compete in accordance with all applicable medical and regulatory requirements, locally and under the jurisdiction of BSA.

“After the conclusion of the contest, in which Ncube secured a victory by majority decision, he was admitted to hospital for precautionary medical observation and care.

“We are advised that all established medical protocols are being strictly followed by the relevant South African authorities.

“The ZNBWCB is in close communication with BSA and the attending medical team and has been assured that Ncube is receiving appropriate medical attention.

“At this stage, he remains under professional medical supervision, and further updates on his condition will be communicated.

“The board would like to assure the public that the health and safety of all athletes remains our highest priority.

“We continue to work collaboratively with our regional counterparts to ensure that all safety standards are upheld at all times.

“We kindly request the public and members of the media to respect the privacy of Ncube and his family during this time.”

Ncube defeated Lunga Sitemela on points over eight rounds on Friday evening.

“He started vomiting in the toilet,” said Lubisi. That was after he had changed from his fighting gear into his civilian clothes.

The international fight was staged by promoter Jane Lubisi, the wife of Oupa Lubisi’s older brother and retired professional boxer Abram Lubisi.

A prominent former South African junior featherweight champion from Mhluzi in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, who retired in 2005, Oupa said: “I called ringside doctors and paramedics who attended to him, and after examining him, they said he needed to be rushed to the hospital because his sugar levels had gone up.

“He was rushed to King Nyabela Hospital, where he was admitted on Friday night.”

Oupa said he drove to the hospital after the end of the tournament.

“I found that he was in the ICU. I went back on Saturday morning to find that Ncube had been transferred to Witbank Hospital for a CT scan.”

A CT scan combines X-rays and computer technology to produce detailed, cross-sectional images of the body, including bones, blood vessels, and soft tissues.

“The doctors took him straight to the theatre where he was operated on on his head.

“I received a call on Sunday morning that the operation was successful, but he was taken back to the ICU ward for observation, and he is still there now.”

Oupa said he, BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka and his colleague, COO Mandla Ntlanganiso, and the boxer’s sister visited Ncube on Monday.

“The sister in charge of the ICU ward said Ncube was responding positively,” said Oupa, who added the boxer’s trainer flew back to Zimbabwe on Saturday.

He said Ncube took punishment in round eight, the last round of the bout.

“He took a couple of shots to the head, but he never went down. Sitemela went down in round seven but got up and continued the fight.”

Sowetan