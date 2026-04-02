Blast from the past | Marjorie Clark reclaims the women’s 80m hurdles world record

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marjorie Clark bettered four world records in her career, including two in the high jump.

1906 — Dave Nourse takes four wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 130 to win the fifth and final Test at Newlands by an innings and 16 runs and with it the series 4-1.

1931 — Marjorie Clark reclaims the women’s 80m hurdles world record as she clocks 11.8 sec at the Royal Fair meet in Pietermaritzburg. She had held the 12.2 record for a few months in 1930 before it was lowered to 12.1 by Maj Jacobsson of Sweden. In all Clark bettered four world records in her career, including two in the high jump, though those were never ratified.

1968 — Paul Nash clocks a hand-timed 10.0 sec at a wet Jan Lotz Stadium in Krugersdorp to equal the world 100-metre record. The Wits University student shared the mark with seven other men, including American Jim Hines, who went on to win gold at the Olympics later that year.

1977 — The first black athlete is awarded Springbok colours. Distance star Matthews Batswadi, from Postmasburg in the Northern Cape, was the only athlete of colour named in a national team that was banned from competing internationally because of apartheid. Separate white and black teams were also named to compete against them over a few meets. One of the black team members was schoolboy Sydney Maree.

1989 — Pretoria-based boxer Corrie Sanders makes his professional debut at the Good Hope centre in Cape Town when he stops ‘King Kong’ Dyubele in the first round.

1994 — Peter Kirsten is the only South African batsman to handle the Australian bowlers as he scores 53 runs from 105 balls in the fifth ODI in East London. South Africa are dismissed for 158 and the visitors reach the target with seven wickets standing and 60 balls remaining. South Africa led the eight-match series 3-2.

1996 — IBF bantamweight champion Mbulelo Botile produces one of the finest performances of his career as he knocks out American Ancee Gedeon in the 11th round in Providence, Rhode Island.

1997 — Jonty Rhodes scores an unbeaten 83 from 76 balls at Newlands as the Proteas beat Australia by 46 runs in the third ODI to take a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series. South Africa made 245/8 before bowling out the visitors for 199. Shaun Pollock and Rudi Bryson took two wickets each.

2001 — Nicky Boje takes four wickets as the West Indies reach stumps on 88/7 to draw the third Test in Bridgetown. South Africa led the five-match series 1-0.

2006 — Makhaya Ntini takes six wickets as South Africa bowl out Australia for 270 in the third and final Test at the Wanderers.

2018 — Captain Faf du Plessis, resuming on 34, makes 120 before South Africa declare their second innings on 344/6 in the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Wanderers, leaving them a target of 612 runs with four sessions remaining.

2021 — Rassie van der Dussen top-scores with an unbeaten 123 to help the Proteas to 273/6, but Pakistan still take the first ODI at Centurion by three wickets. Visiting captain Babar Azam made 103 and opener Imam-ul-Haq 70. Anrich Nortje took 4/51.

2023 — The Proteas beat the Netherlands by 146 runs in the third and final ODI at the Wanderers to win the series 2-0. Aiden Markram scored 175 off 126 deliveries as the Proteas made 370/8 and then Sisanda Magala took 5/43.