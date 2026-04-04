Rayners keeps knocking on Bafana door

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Forgotten Bafana Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners continued to knock furiously at the door of coach Hugo Broos with his 11th goal of the Betway Premiership season.

Rayners scored the second goal when Mamelodi Sundowns thrashed relegation threatened Chippa United 4-1 on Good Friday at Loftus to move one shy of leading scorer Junior Dion of Golden Arrows with 12.

This was his fifth league goal in six matches, and there are growing calls for Broos to consider including him in the Bafana squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada in June.

Since the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, Broos’s preferred front men Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa have been lean on goals.

Bafana’s recent friendly matches against Panama left Broos with a number of issues to ponder, and solving the goal-scoring problem is a priority, with the global spectacle fast approaching.

Rayners, who last played for Bafana in September during the World Cup qualifiers, will offer a different dimension to the attack as a traditional No 9.

During Bafana’s last six matches, including four at Afcon, eight goals were scored and three came from the two strikers, with Foster netting two and Makgopa one. The rest of the goals came from attacker Oswin Appollis with three, while attacker Tshepang Moremi and defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi contributed one each.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso after 4️⃣➖1️⃣ Betway Premiership win over Chippa.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/vJASMlvakF pic.twitter.com/UIGMNaGP5F — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 3, 2026

There’s a strong feeling Rayners will add a lot of value because the team is creating chances but they lack the killer instinct.

There’s a lot of football to be played before Broos announces his final squad, and players like Sipho Chaine, Grant Kekana, Luke le Roux, Thapelo Morena, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Mohau Nkota still have a chance to force themselves into the World Cup squad.

One other area giving Broos sleepless nights is who is going to partner Mbokazi at central defence between Ime Okon, Khulumani Ndamane and Nkosinathi Sibisi.

Another key decision Broos has to make is in central midfield, where the re-emergence of Jayden Adams has widened options on who’s going to partner Teboho Mokoena.

Sphephelo Sithole has blown hot and cold in recent matches, and he’s likely to be overtaken by Adams, and there’s cover from Thalente Mbatha.

Yet another puzzle Broos must solve is who is going to pull the strings as playmaker. For the recent friendlies against Panama in Durban and Cape Town, Broos recalled veteran midfielder Themba Zwane and young star Relebohile Mofokeng.

Zwane, who’s usually used as an impact player by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, showed his experience, and there are question marks regarding Mofokeng.

Though he’s effective on the ball and dangerous with passes to break the line, Mofokeng sometimes doesn’t impose himself enough in matches, and he’s often bullied by physically imposing opposition midfielders.

Chippa coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi says their focus now is saving the status.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/YAGPLvwhLf pic.twitter.com/mVyZmXDtPF — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 4, 2026

These situations leave Broos with difficult decisions to make when it comes to the make-up of the squad for the tournament and the team for the opening match against Mexico and the rest of the tournament.

In other areas, there’ll be no headaches because Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Mbokazi, Mokoena, Appollis, Moremi and Foster are almost certainties when fit.

Expectations from South Africans are for Bafana to at least get out of Group A. which includes co-hosts Mexico, South Korea and Czechia, all ranked above Bafana.

Making it to the round of 32 is possible because the top two teams from each group will be joined by the eight third-place finishers after the tournament was expanded to 48 teams.

Cardoso has asked South Africans not to put players under too much pressure. “When we went to the Fifa Club World Cup, everybody was asking if we’re capable of playing at that level,” he said.

“We showed that South Africa has quality to be represented in such high-level competitions. Getting out of the [World Cup] group is going to be about details; and the first match is important. Like us, we won our first match against Ulsan HD and we got confidence to play the following matches without pressure.

“It’s important that South Africans support the team without putting [too much] pressure on the boys. It‘s not an easy group, but at the same time it’s not an impossible one.”