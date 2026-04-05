Cancellation of national schools athletics meet a ‘failure of planning’: parliament chair

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parliament’s sport, arts and culture committee chair Joe McGluwa has criticised the last-minute postponement of the national school athletics championships that was supposed to kick off in the North West on Wednesday.

The event, scheduled for April 8 to 11, was called off this week because of the unavailability of the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng.

McGluwa called the postponement “a clear failure of planning and accountability”.

“This postponement is unacceptable,” he said in a statement. “It reflects a failure of basic planning and due diligence.

“The unavailability of the stadium was foreseeable and avoidable, yet provinces were instructed to proceed with procurement and logistical arrangements.

“As a result, provinces have already incurred significant costs for accommodation, transport and contractual obligations, costs that now translate into financial losses and reputational damage.”

We require a clear explanation of how this lapse occurred, immediate clarity on revised dates and venue and a concrete plan to compensate provinces for the financial strain already incurred — Joe McGluwa

In a circular this week, national department of sport, arts and culture director-general Dr Cynthia Khumalo informed provincial departments of the postponement.

“We unfortunately must postpone the championships due to unavailability of the Royal Bafokeng Stadium,” she wrote, adding: “We note that all provinces have already procured for accommodation, transport and other [necessary] logistics.

“Provinces will be required to halt on all logistics until the date and venue are confirmed. DSAC will note the financial strain experienced by provinces due to the damages and forfeitures as this will be a breach of contract with other procurements.”

Khumalo told provincial departments they would be updated “as soon as possible”.

McGluwa said the parliamentary committee demanded full accountability from the department.

“We require a clear explanation of how this lapse occurred, immediate clarity on revised dates and venue and a concrete plan to compensate provinces for the financial strain already incurred.”

TimesLIVE