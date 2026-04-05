‘It was just a horrible display,’ says Ngwenya after Giants loss

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Craig Randall of RSSB Tigers is drenched by teammates after setting a new points record in the BAL. Randal scored 54 points against the DAR City Thunder on Saturday.

‘Flosh’ Ngwenya, said sorry to fans of the Joburg Giants after they suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in the Basketball Africa League’s Kalahari Conference.

Saturday night’s 110-72 loss to defending champions Al Ahly - the largest margin of defeat all week - meant the GIants were eliminated from play-off contention with one game left to play. “I just want to apologise to our fans. They came out to support us, from day one, in their numbers, paid their money for tickets, and we put up a performance like. It was just a horrible display. We are better than that,” said Ngwenya.

“As far as I’m concerned there wasn’t any fight. That is disappointing. As to why, I’m still trying to work that out in my head.”

After battling hard in their previous game - a 102-87 loss to RSSB Tigers, where they were within three points at the start of the fourth quarter - Saturday night’s performance was listless, from the tip off.

Al Ahly were allowed to run far too easily, snaffled rebounds and made a number of open shots, with defenders nowhere close.

Ngwenya said he had no answers for the performance, but didn’t feel his team lacked the ability to compete. “We have the talent. What we don’t have is a consistent league like the other teams playing here. How they are able to prepare because of their league, is very different to us. They have six to eight teams who are tough.”

The administrative chaos that has engulfed basketball in SA - and led to the Department of Sport and Recreation, removing recognition from Basketball SA as the ruling body for the local game - has hampered how the sport is structured.

While there is plenty of enthusiasm for the game - as has been shown all week with excellent crowds at the Sunbet Arena - the way in which basketball is administered leaves a lot to be desired.

Ngwenya and Giants captain Pieter Prinsloo, highlighted the numerous shortcomings before the BAL started, but one area that needs immediate aid is the development of a proper professional league.

It would create the kind of depth Ngwenya, who besides being coach is also CEO of the Giants - a team he helped start and in which he has invested his own money - believes will help make them more competitive in the BAL.

Now in its sixth season, the improved quality of play has been apparent this week compared to previous years.

That much was seen in Saturday’s first game, where Tigers point guard, Craig Randall set a competition record for the most points - 54 - and the most made three point shots - 11 - in his side’s 104-92 triumph against Dar City Thunder.

“My focus is on winning the championship for (Rwanda) and if that means I’ve got to score points to do it, that’s what I’lll do,” said Randall, who made 18 off the 36 shots he attempted.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon’s final set of games, three teams have confirmed their spots in the playoffs. The Tigers - the only unbeaten team - Petro Luanda and Al Ahly will all be in Kigali at the end of May.

Dar City should join them, but will only get confirmation after the Nairobi City Thunder - currently fifth in the conference - face the Tigers in Sunday’s first match. The Thunder will need a massive win to overtake the Tanzanian team to finish in the last qualifying spot.

The Giants will bring the curtain down on proceedings with the last match of the week against Petro Luanda - hoping to pick up their first win.